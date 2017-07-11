 
Industry News





Ecosmob Announced Multi-Tenant IP PBX Software for Business

Ecosmob offers unified communication solutions through its range of VoIP-based solutions.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The objective of establishing remote collaboration and communication system is largely fulfilled by IP PBX (Private Branch Exchange) solutions. As entrepreneurs deal with the highly challenging business scenario, customized IP-based communication solutions can come to their rescue. A renowned VoIP solutions provider company, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Limited, has recently announced multi-tenant IP PBX software development with a host of features for addressing business communication requirements.

Speaking on this occasion, a spokesman of Ecosmob said, " At Ecosmob, we continuously strive for offering the enterprise-grade and user-friendly solutions to fulfill modern IP-focused communication requirements. Our cutting-edge multi-tenant IP PBX solutions provide a great flexibility by offering voice, video, and multimedia on a single network. Users can readily connect from anywhere, anytime as our solutions help bridge the remote networks. Another advantage of our customized IP PBX software is our clients can also offer PBX services to their tenants." He concluded.

Ecosmob offers highly scalable and reliable hosted PBX solutions to its global clientele. Mr. Maulik Shah, the director at Ecosmob, explained the importance of IP PBX solutions with these words: " Today's dynamic enterprises with a diverse portfolio have very complex communication needs of remote collaboration and anytime access. We are continuously upgrading technical capabilities to come up with the feature-rich IP PBX software for VoIP service providers while dealing with such business communication requirements. One of the greatest benefits of such multi-tenant IP PBX solution is though it is based on a single network, it offers diverse features and anytime, anywhere access. What service providers appreciate is a customized dashboard with real-time system status, monitoring, reporting, and billing in an easy-to-use format. They can also offer IP PBX services to their tenants using our solutions and manage dozens or hundreds of customers through a simple web interface."

Mr. Krunal Patel, VP-Sales at Ecosmob, gave a brief account of customer-friendly features with these words: "Our multi-tenant IP PBX solutions offer advanced and business-friendly set of features. They are hosted on the cloud and thereby eliminating the need for hardware installation. Hosted IP PBX solution is easy to setup and can be deployed in hours. CDR, DID (Direct Inward Dialing), integrated billing, multilingual support, caller ID, 3-way conference, intercom dialing, and selective acceptance are some of the noteworthy features of our customized IP PBX software. Our solutions are free of bugs and work reliably to enhance the client's experience." He concluded with giving assurance about technical assistance, " The development cost of customized IP PBX software at Ecosmob is quite less than the same one would pay in developed countries. We offer a great blend of competitive rates and 24/7 technical assistance to our global clientele."

Contact US:
sales@ecosmob.com
https://www.ecosmob.com
1-303-997-3139

Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
