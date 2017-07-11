News By Tag
Car and Vehicle Selling website developed by CustomSoft for its esteemd clients in U.S
CustomSoft has developed best customized software for car and vehicle selling website for its esteemed clients in U.S.A.
We at CustomSoft develop Car selling website where the customer can buy and sell their car. This website is user friendly and ease to use for any customer, it has effective search box to get the precise and suitable car for the user.
Advance search facility is always there from where customer can search vehicle via category, keywords, price range, brand, types, fuel types, etc. The website displays information of the customer support person on the homepage so that user can directly contact them or meet them. The social media plugin will help the company to know their popularity over the social media.
Customize car selling website has following features:
• Immediate and Quick Delivery Cars
• Chat assistance on each and every page for user
• Video Assistance to increase the reliability
• User can also have the roadside assistance.
• Search for the cars information with different condition
• Can gather information about Buy or Sell the car
• Can avail email alerts for any car for the sale
• Can avail financial services for the car
• Google map assistance to find that location.
Customize admin panel:
• Manage the category of cars and information about the car
• Manage the inquiries of the users
• Manage the email template, notification, email alerts, events and new discount offers.
• Manage the availability of the car
• Track the visitor or user's location
• Manage the reward points of the user
• Manage the financial database of the users
• Manage the videos of the website.
• Manage the keywords for the SEO.
We develop highly customize and user friendly yet modern design layouts for this kind of website and our expert executes that design to a working website with all the required features.
Our technology expertise in:-
JAVA, PHP, .Net, Delphi, xojo, Joomla, ASP .Net, VB, VB.Net.
Share your requirement with us and our team of expertise will get back to you.
We have delivered 1000+ customize applications. We assure our clients highly customization, Reliability, timely delivery at lowest cost. We have achieved 100% client satisfaction in last few years.
Visit our website at: http://www.custom-
Write us for free demo and your customize app: Info@custom-
