July 17: Weekly Voting Results Report on Current Affairs - Seven Billion Today
Hong Kong (17 July, 2017) — Seven Billion Today (sevenbilliontoday.com)
Top votes of last week on Seven Billion Today:
1. Low Public Awareness in US on the World's Hunger Crisis (https://sevenbilliontoday.com/#!
70% of voters believe mainstream media should take responsibility on the low level of public awareness of hunger crisis in Africa and the Middle East.
2. Twitter Users Sue Trump for Blocking Them (https://sevenbilliontoday.com/#!
71% of respondents think blocking Twitter users from Trump's account is violating their freedom of speech.
3. Italy Drafts Code of Conduct for NGO Migrant Boats (https://sevenbilliontoday.com/#!
58% of people support the Italian government to pass the code of conduct for NGOs to limit their rescue operations.
4. Poor Sanitation in Brazil Means Zika Could Return (https://sevenbilliontoday.com/#!
85% of respondents think Brazil's government should invest more on sanitation services and wastewater management in spite of recession.
5. Gaza May Already Be Unlivable: UN
Only 27% of respondents believe Israel should keep its blockade on Gaza.
6. Battle to Defeat IS in Mosul Creates Civilian Catastrophe
88% of voters think Iraqi authorities should establish a compensation programme for civilian victims.
About Company: Seven Billion Today donates its profits to causes, charities or NGOs that the community nominates on a monthly basis
The platform is available to all participants on a zero-cost basis.
We live in a time when greed and profit, corruption, injustice, inequality, conflict and bureaucracy reigns. As humanity, we see poverty, crime, sickness, famine, environmental decay, war, displacement, and hopelessness borne out of poor governance and profiteering.
We have had enough. Seven Billion Today is where we meet, share our views, get heard, be counted and make a difference - because together, we can.
Users can get involved by:
- Posting articles, images and videos about issues or projects you are passionate about
- Creating polls, and voting on different topics
- Connecting with and messaging like-minded people across the planet
