Korenix Showing Solutions to SMART City Surveillance at IFSEC 2017
From 6/20-6/22, Korenix has successfully exhibited at the IFSEC 2017 held in London.
Korenix Industrial Power-over-Ethernet Switches are highly recommended to be applied in Surveillance cases. Under this product line, there are Rackmount Managed PoE Switches placed in the central control room, Din-Rail Managed PoE Switches with M12 connectors for moving vehicle applications, and Din-Rail Unmanaged PoE Switches used in the field sites.
The JetNet 7310G Industrial 10 ports Gigabit Managed PoE Switch was especially appraised by the visitors because:
• Layer 3 Network Routing Protocols – Static/Dynamic Route, VLAN Routing, Multicast Routing
• Advanced Cyber Network Security –MAC security, IEEE 802.1x Port Based access control , IEEE 802.1x Radius Server authentication, 802.1x MAB, Distributed Denial of Service, IP Source Guard, Denial of ARP Inspection
• IP Surveillance solution with NEMA-TS2 characteristic
• Railway Track Side EN50121-4 compliance
• High Operating Temperature:
With the great success on exhibiting at the IFSEC 2017, Korenix will display more products and technologies on the upcoming shows in Shanghai and Germany. The distributors, partners, and friends of Korenix are sincerely invited to join Korenix at the global exhibitions.
• Visit Korenix website to learn more about the JetNet 7310G Industrial 10 ports Gigabit Managed PoE Switch.
• More information about Korenix global exhibitions please check on the Event page.
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
