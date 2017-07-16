News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mass-Produced yet Truly Unique: Artist Launches Photo Series Featuring 300 Cardboard Eggs
Industrial egg-laying hens produce a very high yield of around 300 eggs a year. In her latest work, artist Stefanie Herr addresses the commodification and exploitation of labour and unmasks the perverse excesses of a purely profit-oriented production that does not even spare artistic creation: "My practice is craft-based, so a single piece can easily take several weeks to complete. People often consider this a complete waste of time." As to her "Oeufre", Herr made an exception and engaged in repetitive, monotonous labour to achieve almost machine-like efficiency. Nonetheless, each of her hand-cut and assembled 300 white cardboard eggs, proves as individual and unique as a bird's egg.
On completion of the 12-month production process, the artist photographed her cardboard creations in different egg boxes from all over the world, giving rise to a series of 57 colour photographs entitled "Les chefs d'oeufre". The special thing about these newly-released photographs is that motifs vary both in price and edition size, depending on the origin and number of eggs depicted. Buyers are free to choose between organic, pastured, free range, cage-free or battery eggs. There are a total of 300 copies available at http://www.stefanieherr.com/
What about the 300 original cardboard eggs? - By means of ten stackable light blue plastic egg trays, Herr turned them into a beautiful sculpture.
Download high-resolution images at https://drive.google.com/
About
Stefanie Herr (b.1974, Frankfurt am Main, Germany) holds a degree in Architecture from Technische Universität Berlin. After working as an architect for several years, she decided to change career paths in 2007 and turned her attention to (photographic)
Contact
Stefanie Herr
***@stefanieherr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 16, 2017