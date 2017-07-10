Helix Research Center Ltd Launches CRO & SMO Identification Services Worldwide

UK based Helix Research Center has launched CRO and SMO Identification Services for the ICH & Non ICH region based Global Clinical Trial Sponsors

Dr Venkateswar Rao G

support@helixresearchcenterworld.com

-- With over 15 years of experience in handling Global Clinical Trials of all major Therapeutic areas in 130+ countries and having Strategic Alliances/Partnerships with leading Pre Clinical,BA/BE and Phase 0 to IV CROs,Hospitals and Site Management Organisations in ICH and Non ICH regions in 90+ countries ,Contract Research division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched a Consulting service to identify CRO and SMOs Worldwide.It is a known fact ,United States alone conducts 200,000+ Clinical Trials and Sponsors prefer to conduct most of their studies outside the US for several reasons .Since huge Investment is made for Research and Development endeavours ,every Clinical Trial Sponsor is keen to complete the Clnical Trials as quickly as possible to Market the new Products .Quality time is wasted by the Sponsors for CRO and /or SMO selection and sometimes ,wrong choices are made .Ensuring Regulatory Compliance during Clinical Trials ,strict Adherence to ICH and any other recognised Guidelines etc are some of the challenges being faced by Clinical Trial Sponsors and hence they will be more comfortable partnering with CROs and SMOs with vast experience in handling Global Clinical Trials .Helix is aware of capabilities of more than 500 CROs and 1000 SMOs in the Global Market and can finalise a CRO or an SMO fror a given Study within 48 hours .Helix is also engaged in Site Support endeavours ,hence is aware of the Patient Recruitment capabilities of thousands of Clinical Research Investigators of all major Therapeutic areas .Helix is also having a team of Senior Auditors to evaluate a CRO and an SMO for a particular Pre Clinical ,BABE or a Phase 0 to IV Study .Helix is providing CRO and SMO Identification support especially for the US,Canada,Japan,UK ,EU based Pharmaceutical,Medical Device ,Biotechnology ,Cosmetic ,Food and Nutritional R&D companies ,Universites ,National Institutes of Health ,WHO and Non Profit Organisations promoting Research and Development .Helix is also engaged in Sourcing Comparator Drugs for Clinical Trials ,Contract Manufacturing of Investigational New Drug,Packaging ,Labeling ,Logistics ,Distribution .Consulting services of division of Helix is providing support for the Global CROs,SMO and R&D Stakeholders to establish presence in emerging markets like India ,Brazil,Indonesia ,South Africa etcMore details about CRO , SMO Identification and other services of Helix can be obtained from its support team by sending an email to : support@helixresearchcenterworld.com