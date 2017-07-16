News By Tag
UVify announces partnership with Bat Cave Games
Partnership marks the first step in a new era of cyber-physical entertainment
Welcoming the announcement, Robb Cheek, UVify's Head of Business Development, said:
"We are excited about the performance and scalability of Velocidrone and the opportunities for Velocidrone to expand the drone racing community. As Velocidrone continues to grow its user base at an accelerating rate, this partnership positions UVify to continue to actively develop our Draco line of racing award-winning drones to meet the evolving demands of the global racing community, gamers, and rc pilots."
"Bat Cave Games is delighted to be partnering with UVify," said Ashley Davis, Bat Cave Games' co-founder and CEO. "We are delighted about our partnership with UVify and excited about the future the evolution of the sport with Velocidrone and Draco pushing the envelope of cyberphysical space."
About UVify
Founded in 2016 to develop and manufacture high-performance drones, UVify created Draco, winner of numerous awards at CES 17, including Best Drone and Robot from Engadget, Best Danger from The Verge, and Best Drone from Robotic Trends. UVify's growing line of drones includes Draco, Draco Research, and a soon-to-be-announced drone code named Warp 9. UVify has offices in San Jose, San Francisco, London, Vancouver, and Seoul. www.uvify.com
About Bat Cave Games
Bat Cave Games', Velocidrone, gives professional and new drone racing pilots the most accurate and diverse experience in online drone racing. Velocidrone includes: racing drones from the world's leading manufacturers, flat one-time pricing, an active development community, an open track design tool. These systems enable pilots to compete and create with other pilots around the world in real time. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Southampton, UK. www.velocidrone.com
Contact
Robert Cheek
***@uvify.com
