Author Doug Cooper's The Investment Club Wins Award

Author Doug Cooper won another fiction award when American Book Fest selected The Investment Club from LA-based Rare Bird Books as the winner of the 2017 International Book Award For Literary Fiction.

-- Author Doug Cooper won another fiction award when American Book Fest selectedfrom LA-based Rare Bird Books as the winner of the 2017 International Book Award For Literary Fiction. This follows the announcement ofwinning a silver IPPY at the Independent Publisher Book Awards and a finalist for the Best Book Awards.Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Fest, said this year's contest yielded over 1,500 entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results. HarperCollins, Palgrave Macmillan, John Wiley & Sons, Tor/Forge, Rowman & Littlefield, American Cancer Society, Zondervan and hundreds of national and international Independent Houses contributed to this year's competition.Told from the perspective of a seasoned blackjack dealer,tells the stories of a self-destructive, dwarf entrepreneur, a drug-addicted musical performer-turned-stripper, a retired, widowed New Jersey policeman, a bereaved, divorced female sportscaster, and a card-counting, former Catholic priest before and after their fateful meeting at the El Cortez Casino in downtown Vegas. http://bycooper.com ) is the author of two award-winning novels. He has a BS in Mathematics Education from Miami University and an MA in American Studies from Saint Louis University. Always searching, he has traveled to over twenty countries on five continents, exploring the contradictions between what we believe and how we act in the pursuit of truth, beauty, and love. Originally from Port Clinton, Ohio, he has also called Cleveland, St. Louis, Detroit, New York, and Oslo, Norway home.is his second novel.