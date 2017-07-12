Country(s)
Industry News
Strollers, Car Seats and Shredded Chicken Tacos
Gugu Guru now offering new and expectant parents the option
to add tacos to their baby registries
"A new parent's ability to prepare and cook meals is obviously more limited so the opportunity to get meals as gifts is appealing. Because of this, the trend among millennial expectant and new parents to add meal services to their baby registries has been on the rise," says Monica Banks, founder of Gugu Guru, "We noticed our community is always engaged and excited about our #TacoTuesday content. With the recent popularity of fast food loyalists integrating their favorite brands into events like wedding ceremonies, it just made sense that couples would want to include similar brand experiences in the next big milestone of life – having a baby."
In addition to Taco Bell gift cards, taco enthusiasts can add a number of Mexican food-themed items to their registries such as taco maternity t-shirts, Burrito Baby Swaddles from Mirando Brand Baby and taco holding trucks for a growing taco-loving toddler.
With the goal to further build on its highly-personalized experience, Gugu Guru plans to continue adding similar products and services to its baby registry recommendation database.
About Gugu Guru
Founded in 2015 by Monica Banks, a marketing consultant with a focus on the Mom & Baby industry and mother of two, Gugu Guru delivers free, unbiased and highly personalized product recommendations for baby registries driven by a patent-pending algorithm. The site was built with guidance from industry experts such as Hollie Schultz of The Baby Gizmo Company, Natalie Diaz of Twiniversity, April Beach founder of Baby Planner Inc. and Elina Furman publisher of A-List Mom.
For information visit: http://guguguru.com/
Contact
Olivia Howell
***@guguguru.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse