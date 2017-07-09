News By Tag
Desiclik Offers Extra Discount And Free On Selected Items
If you are looking to buy boutique clothing for women then Desiclik is the name you can trust. Desiclik, an online store, provides comprehensive range of apparels at very reasonable price by Shieno Boutique. Desiclik offers an extra discount of 20% on apparels purchased from Shieno Boutiquecollection. Moreover if the shopping is above 75$, then you would be benefitted with no shipping charges.
Shieno Boutique has exclusive collection of sarees, salwar kameez, anarkalis, men's salwar kurta, traditional jewelries and handmade clutches in latest style. Bollywood & casual sarees are also available at very reasonable price and much more. All these dresses are designed by boutique so you can expect new and elegant designs.
Desiclik is a one stop online shopping site for Indian ethnic clothes (https://www.desiclik.com/
Buy with confidence. 100% safe and secure shopping. If an item you receive is not as described, they will gladly accept returns. The site connects buyers and sellers together by providing them with a platform to promote and sell their merchandise.
Since all the sellers are located in the United States, it provides customers with the best customer service and fast shipping. If you are looking for anything from India, www.DesiClik.com is the place for you.
About the company:
DesiClik.com (formerly known as TheIndiaBazaar.com)
It is like shopping at a local bazaar in India, but with the convenience of doing it online from your home or office in one easy checkout process. Each shop at this local bazaar specializes in what they sell, giving buyers with more choices and the best possible bargains both in terms of quality and in price.
