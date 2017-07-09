Desiclik Offers Extra Discount And Free On Selected Items

 
Industry News





HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - July 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Desiclik offers up to 20% extra off in their special offer on Shieno Boutique. Desiclik, an online shopping platform is your local Indian market in USA. Where you can EXPLORE, SHOP & SELLIndian products, food, spices, handicrafts, apparel.

If you are looking to buy boutique clothing for women then Desiclik is the name you can trust. Desiclik, an online store, provides comprehensive range of apparels at very reasonable price by Shieno Boutique. Desiclik offers an extra discount of 20% on apparels purchased from Shieno Boutiquecollection. Moreover if the shopping is above 75$, then you would be benefitted with no shipping charges.

Shieno Boutique has exclusive collection of sarees, salwar kameez, anarkalis, men's salwar kurta, traditional jewelries and handmade clutches in latest style. Bollywood & casual sarees are also available at very reasonable price and much more. All these dresses are designed by boutique so you can expect new and elegant designs.

Desiclik is a one stop online shopping site for Indian ethnic clothes (https://www.desiclik.com/indian-clothing-c-244.html) in the USA, offering quality cultural traditional dresses for women, men & kids. They strive to bring you the latest style Indian apparel online and to provide personalized customer service all along which results in your ultimate satisfaction.

Buy with confidence. 100% safe and secure shopping. If an item you receive is not as described, they will gladly accept returns. The site connects buyers and sellers together by providing them with a platform to promote and sell their merchandise.

Since all the sellers are located in the United States, it provides customers with the best customer service and fast shipping. If you are looking for anything from India, www.DesiClik.com is the place for you.

About the company:

DesiClik.com (formerly known as TheIndiaBazaar.com), operating since 2010, has brought a little India to the US. Indian products, food, spices, handicrafts, apparel are loved world over. Desiclik is one of the companies that has brought people living in USA, be it Indians or of any other nationality, an easy and affordable one-stop-shop access to Indian products.

It is like shopping at a local bazaar in India, but with the convenience of doing it online from your home or office in one easy checkout process. Each shop at this local bazaar specializes in what they sell, giving buyers with more choices and the best possible bargains both in terms of quality and in price.

Contact
DesiClik.com
(516) 495-3374
***@desiclik.com
Source:DesiClik.com
Email:***@desiclik.com
Click to Share