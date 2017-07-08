 
Starbucks Coffee Company Laurel Village to Host Coffee With A Cop

Laurel Village Starbucks to host informal meet and greet with Richmnond District Police Officers. No Speeches. No Agendas. Just coffee and conversation.
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Richmond District police officers are inviting community members to join them Friday, July 28 from 8-10 am at Starbucks Coffee, 3595 California Street, San Francisco for 'Coffee with a Cop'.

'Coffee with a Cop' is a community outreach effort that provides opportunities for people to informally meet officers and discuss community issues. Its goal is to break down barriers and allow for relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

Starbucks, which began hosting 'Coffee with a Cop' events in 2011, has remained an active participant since those early days.

"America is so polarized that the public sees the police as just this entity – 'the police.' They forget the human factor, and, on the other side, we as police sometimes forget that people are more than a radio call. Coffee with a Cop brings common ground," Sgt. Cognac said. "It's the handshakes, the pats on the back, the selfies, and the realization that we want the same things in our community. It's the realization that police officers are also parents, members of the community, coaches, volunteers and things like that."

'Coffee with a Cop' is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing by improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time. Similar events are held across the country.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1396907530346090/

