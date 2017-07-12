Country(s)
TMC names Massive Networks a 2017 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner
One Pipe Multi-Connect Recognized for Exceptional Innovation
In an industry where scalability, connectivity, cost effectiveness, and rapid deployments are of prime importance, the biggest challenge faced in network design is the need to manage connections across different providers. With years of experience in the telecom industry, Massive Networks differs from most carriers by solving businesses connectivity issues with their unique ability to merge carrier connections, up to 12 providers for dedicated Internet access (DIA), on a single multi-connect solution. "I am ecstatic that our product One Pipe Multi-Connect was chosen by TMC for their communications solutions of the year award," said Kevin Flake, Chief Operating Officer of Massive Networks. "Until now, the cost of private networks has been unattainable for most businesses. Our company solves that problem by delivering a solution that allows many secure "connects" of data to reside in the same connection with your Internet.This approach provides our clients with superior performance and incredible cost benefits." The Massive Network One Pipe Multi-Connect Solution can provide Enterprise businesses with an optimal connectivity performance so an organization can run smooth and efficiently.
"Congratulations to Massive Networks for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "One Pipe Multi-Connectis truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions brought to market in the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming voice, data and video communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Massive Networks in 2018 and beyond."
Learn how Massive Networks can expertly use a rich mix of Carrier Ethernet technologies to improve your business operations in an evolving marketplace:
Massive One Pipe Multi-Connect
About Massive Networks
Massive Networks provides enterprise-class data transport solutions across the entire US domestic carrier ecosystem and to 181 countries worldwide. Their blended managed network delivers high-speed Internet and private line connections to over 1.7 million fiber-lit buildings, data centers, and cloud providers nationwide.
Headquartered in Boulder County, Colorado with data centers and offices throughout the United States, Massive Networks NOC engineers have years of experience navigating the Carrier Ecosystem and act as an extension of your IT team. Massive Networks provides NNI (Network to Network Interface) to dozens of national carriers and Direct Peering Exchanges with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Office 365, and more!
