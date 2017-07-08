AtoomClub chooses to make booking application with Triggre

Contact

-- AtoomClub's innovative full-service workplaces and meeting locations are rapidly expanding to additional top-notch locations. This growth sparked the wish to provide customers with an easy way to book meeting rooms online. To realize this, AtoomClub has chosen to work with Triggre. By using Triggre, AtoomClub can build their own application, fast and without the need for developers.AtoomClub needed a new format to offer customers an easy way of booking meeting rooms at their three locations. The criteria on which they based their choice are: Ease of use, stability and being able to quickly adjust the application in case of changes and growth. Existing booking apps were unable to incorporate these criteria. With Triggre, the new application was created within three working days and AtoomClub can make desired changes to the app by themselves at any point in time.The application is fully operational and available for all 100+ customers in July."At AtoomClub, we put our customers first. From that point of view, we are always looking to improve and innovate our services. This is also true for our meeting facilities, part of our full-service concept. We wanted to improve the ease of use for our customers and create more flexibility because it suits our vision: Providing customers with a worry-free work environment. Contrary to existing applications, Triggre has exactly what we were looking for: Ease of use and adjustability"– Jeroen van Eck (Clubmanager – AtoomClub)AtoomClub offers full-service workstations to start-ups, scale-ups, corporates and freelancers. AtoomClub has the goal to provide a work environment that stimulates creativity and productivity. After Utrecht, Amsterdam, Amersfoort and Zwolle, which will open on September 1, at least three new locations will open in the next two years at similar easily accessible locations.Triggre is a fast growing startup that provides an innovative cloud solution to make applications yourself, at lightning speed. With Triggre, customers can easily make their own applications without technical knowledge and without any hassle. An independent benchmark has shown that Triggre is 50 times faster than programming. For more information: