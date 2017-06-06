News By Tag
From now on, everybody is an IT manager
EVG Start hosts this gathering to show that more and more organizations have a fading line between business and IT. To be able to innovate, every manager increasingly needs to become more of an IT manager. This development is demonstrated by two appealing examples from the work field. Triggre will show, together with Bert Hodes from ING, which opportunities IT innovations outside of the IT department present. Afterwards, guests will discuss, in small groups as well as in a plenary session, how to realize support for these kinds of IT innovations.
About EVG
EVG Start selects, guides, and further develops starting talent to become the next great ICT Manager. The EVG Start Traineeship is developed especially for recent bachelor and master graduates. The traineeship takes two years and uses the knowledge and experience of experts and customers. During the traineeship, the EVG Start trainees work for one client only.
About Triggre
Triggre is a fast growing startup that provides an innovative cloud solution to make applications yourself, at lightning speed. With Triggre, customers can easily make their own applications without technical knowledge and without any hassle. An independent benchmark has shown that Triggre is 50 times faster than programming.
