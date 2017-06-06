From now on, everybody is an IT manager

Spread the Word

-- The quarterly EVG Cafés, hosted by EVG Start, offer room for professionals in the field of IT to discuss intriguing developments and challenges in the IT market. The upcoming EVG Café at the 15of June, is themed "the end of the CIO" and takes place at the Awakenings festival location in Spaarnwoude. The theme of this café will be illustrated by a case presented by Triggre's co-founder Mark Hulshof.EVG Start hosts this gathering to show that more and more organizations have a fading line between business and IT. To be able to innovate, every manager increasingly needs to become more of an IT manager. This development is demonstrated by two appealing examples from the work field. Triggre will show, together with Bert Hodes from ING, which opportunities IT innovations outside of the IT department present. Afterwards, guests will discuss, in small groups as well as in a plenary session, how to realize support for these kinds of IT innovations.EVG Start selects, guides, and further develops starting talent to become the next great ICT Manager. The EVG Start Traineeship is developed especially for recent bachelor and master graduates. The traineeship takes two years and uses the knowledge and experience of experts and customers. During the traineeship, the EVG Start trainees work for one client only.Triggre is a fast growing startup that provides an innovative cloud solution to make applications yourself, at lightning speed. With Triggre, customers can easily make their own applications without technical knowledge and without any hassle. An independent benchmark has shown that Triggre is 50 times faster than programming.