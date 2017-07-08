 
Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


Youth Stud Trilligy Is Going Gaga With His Hip Hop And Rap Tracks

Young hip hop rapper Trilligy drops some incredible tracks on Soundcloud. This freestyle singer songwriter masters on hip hop and rhythm and Blues music genres.
 
 
TOLEDO, Ohio - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip hop and rap genre has witnessed huge sea of changes in recent years. This vibrant art form is regarded as a youth-oriented music which has encouraged many young folks to have a professional career as a hip hop artist. Many aspiring youths are trying to occupy some room in the zone, but not all are getting the desired attention. One young and multitalented stud named Trilligy is gaining huge engagement in his music gallery in SoundCloud. His music gallery is loaded with some fantastic hip hop and rap tracks which truly deserves some extra attention.  Enthusiasts of this vibrant genre enjoy the incredible tracks of this charming artist on SoundCloud.

Trilligy is an individual artist based on Toledo, Ohio and his tracks in SoundCloud portray his dedication to music and rapping. He is nurtured in the music friendly environment which inspired him to have a career as a hip hop star. With his music he wants to inspire people and make a space in music lover's hearts. His tracks give positive vibes that will compel the listeners to tune them over and over again. Not only he has an excellent voice, but he is equally talented in jotting down beautiful lyrics as well as is a pro dancer.

The tracks of Trilligy are based on hip hop and rap but are equally melodic. His unique voice texture is something that will make listeners jaw dropped. Some of his latest tracks that are going gaga on SoundCloud are "Scrilla Challenge", "Hype", "Freestyle", "Bars" and more. Trilligy has also teamed up with other trending rappers to make his tracks sound more professional. The magnificent music beats are just perfect to set the mood for partying hard. If you want to witness the feet tapping beats off this youngster, register your SoundCloud account and also take a look at his Facebook profile.

To listen all the tracks of Trilligy, please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/rilligy/tracks

Source:
Email:***@musicpromotion.club Email Verified
