Summerfest 2017 with G Unit's Young Buck
This is gonna be the party of the summer in the 765! 24 hours of live music, camping and so much more.
Featuring G Unit Artist Young Buck
Venue: Water Bowl 6811 Old St Rd 3 Muncie Indiana 47303
All Weekend Tickets Available Now
Only $40 for show
$60 with Camping (Online Only)
Things to do at the Water Bowl
Swimming, Diving, Zipline, Paddle Boats, Putt Putt Golf, Bouncey Houses, and more. (extra costs may apply)
Contest with Cash Prizes (Must be Adult to participate.)
Friday Night- $10 door admission/ $50 for weekend
Camping at the door is $15 per night/$30 for weekend
Lineup
From These Ruins
Under the Cover
Heckler's Breakfast
DJ Con Jonner
and more TBA
Saturday Night- Door Starts at $40 and will go up!!!!!!
Camping is $20 for the night/ $15 with presale ticket
Headliner
Young Buck
Also Performing
Team Unity
Mickey N Mallory
TNT
CrissT4
Jo Mack
Danny Ouncez & J. Lamonte
The Great EMR ft. Bosman
Cobe Selfmade
KC of SOSMG
Wheatie
and more TBA
Bands include
Bel & The Bad Wolves
Jared Schneider
Lone Cactus & Flower
and More TBA
interested in being on the show email complexrecords@
Sunday- $5 door Noon-6pm
Normal Swimming price with Band
Bands include
Gino & The Whole Nine Yards
Money Shot Tucker
and more TBA
https://youngbucksummerfest.eventbrite.com
Our events are 16 and up events. Must have ID. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a Adult No exceptions. Must be 21+ to drink alchohol, BYOB, Smoke Friendly. Security in full force. Vehicles will be searched entering premises. No Weapons or Bottles. Leave the Drama with ya Mama.
Contact
Andrew Tabor
7654991637
complexrecords@
End
