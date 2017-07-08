Summerfest 2017 with G Unit's Young Buck

This is gonna be the party of the summer in the 765! 24 hours of live music, camping and so much more.

-- Team Unity present The 3rd Annual SummerfestFeaturing G Unit Artist Young BuckVenue: Water Bowl 6811 Old St Rd 3 Muncie Indiana 47303All Weekend Tickets Available NowOnly $40 for show$60 with Camping (Online Only)Things to do at the Water BowlSwimming, Diving, Zipline, Paddle Boats, Putt Putt Golf, Bouncey Houses, and more. (extra costs may apply)Contest with Cash Prizes (Must be Adult to participate.)Friday Night- $10 door admission/ $50 for weekendCamping at the door is $15 per night/$30 for weekendLineupFrom These RuinsUnder the CoverHeckler's BreakfastDJ Con Jonnerand more TBASaturday Night- Door Starts at $40 and will go up!!!!!!Camping is $20 for the night/ $15 with presale ticketHeadlinerYoung BuckAlso PerformingTeam UnityMickey N MalloryTNTCrissT4Jo MackDanny Ouncez & J. LamonteThe Great EMR ft. BosmanCobe SelfmadeKC of SOSMGWheatieand more TBABands includeBel & The Bad WolvesJared SchneiderLone Cactus & Flowerand More TBAinterested in being on the show email complexrecords@sbcglobal.net or text 7654991637.Sunday- $5 door Noon-6pmNormal Swimming price with BandBands includeGino & The Whole Nine YardsMoney Shot Tuckerand more TBAOur events are 16 and up events. Must have ID. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a Adult No exceptions. Must be 21+ to drink alchohol, BYOB, Smoke Friendly. Security in full force. Vehicles will be searched entering premises. No Weapons or Bottles. Leave the Drama with ya Mama.