July 2017





Summerfest 2017 with G Unit's Young Buck

This is gonna be the party of the summer in the 765! 24 hours of live music, camping and so much more.
 
 
1eIrFSummerfest2
1eIrFSummerfest
MUNCIE, Ind. - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Team Unity present The 3rd Annual Summerfest
Featuring G Unit Artist Young Buck

Venue: Water Bowl 6811 Old St Rd 3 Muncie Indiana 47303


All Weekend Tickets Available Now
Only $40 for show
$60 with Camping (Online Only)

Things to do at the Water Bowl
Swimming, Diving, Zipline, Paddle Boats, Putt Putt Golf, Bouncey Houses, and more. (extra costs may apply)

Contest with Cash Prizes (Must be Adult to participate.)

Friday Night- $10 door admission/ $50 for weekend
Camping at the door is $15 per night/$30 for weekend

Lineup
From These Ruins
Under the Cover
Heckler's Breakfast
DJ Con Jonner
and more TBA

Saturday Night- Door Starts at $40 and will go up!!!!!!
Camping is $20 for the night/ $15 with presale ticket

Headliner
Young Buck

Also Performing
Team Unity
Mickey N Mallory
TNT
CrissT4
Jo Mack
Danny Ouncez & J. Lamonte
The Great EMR ft. Bosman
Cobe Selfmade
KC of SOSMG
Wheatie
and more TBA

Bands include
Bel & The Bad Wolves
Jared Schneider
Lone Cactus & Flower
and More TBA

interested in being on the show email complexrecords@sbcglobal.net or text 7654991637.

Sunday- $5 door Noon-6pm
Normal Swimming price with Band

Bands include
Gino & The Whole Nine Yards
Money Shot Tucker
and more TBA

https://youngbucksummerfest.eventbrite.com

Our events are 16 and up events. Must have ID. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by a Adult No exceptions. Must be 21+ to drink alchohol, BYOB, Smoke Friendly. Security in full force. Vehicles will be searched entering premises. No Weapons or Bottles. Leave the Drama with ya Mama.

Contact
Andrew Tabor
7654991637
complexrecords@sbcglobal.net
Team Unity/CompleX Records
complexrecords@sbcglobal.net
Music, Festivals, Camping
Music
Muncie - Indiana - United States
