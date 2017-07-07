News By Tag
Moss Achieves Great Place to Work Certification
"The results of this survey reinforce our belief that a positive and supportive culture is a key component to Moss' overall success," said Scott Moss, president of Moss. "Our core values of honoring relationships, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit and generating contagious energy are at the heart of every leadership decision we make. We know we're on the right track when 97 percent of the team says that the company, 'has a great atmosphere and that they're proud to tell others they work here.'"
"We applaud Moss & Associates for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that anyone considering working for, or doing business with, Moss & Associates should take into account as an indicator of high performance."
"According to our study, 96 percent of Moss & Associates employees say it is a great workplace," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Great Place to Work Certification & List Production.
The company offers a comprehensive benefits package, including profit sharing, bonuses and four weeks of paid maternity/paternity leave. Moss offers paid internships, and there is an opportunity for employees to earn between $1,500 and $10,000 for the hiring of their employee referral. More than $200,000 was provided to employees for referrals in 2016.
Moss offers many opportunities to celebrate and have fun, including tickets to sporting events and concerts for groups of employees. The company recognizes employees' 10-year work anniversaries with an engraved Tag Heuer watch.
Moss also supports voluntary, employee-led Employee Resource Groups such as Moss Women in Construction. The group provides a unique opportunity for professional development, community involvement, advancement, recruitment and retention of women in non-traditional roles, including project managers and superintendents, as well as scheduling, safety and preconstruction personnel.
A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/
About Moss
Moss (www.mosscm.com) is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With 10 regional offices from Hawaii to the Caribbean, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists. Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.
