Axiom Test Equipment Blog - Harmonic Content Versus the Bandwidth That Your Engineers Require

keysight agilent n9030a pxa signal analyzer

Axiom Test Equipment

Axiom Test Equipment

-- Axiom Test Equipment, a premier provider of electronic test and measurement equipment rentals and sales has published a new blog post regarding harmonic content vs. the amount of bandwidth engineers require for testing. This blog aims to explain what a harmonic signal is, how they behave, and how various spectrum analyzers can be used to measure those harmonic signals.Spectrum analyzers are used to measure harmonic signals because they are capable of performing several types of measurements including video bandwidth, resolution bandwidth (RBWs), displayed average noise level (DANL) with differing sweep speeds. Spectrum analyzers are available in various frequency ranges so the user can decide on the bandwidth needed according to the test requirements.Learn about more specifics on how to pick the right spectrum analyzer for your next harmonic measurement task so you can save time. Read the full blog post here: http://www.axiomtest.com/blog/Harmonic-Content-Versus-the-Bandwidth-That-Your-Engineers-Require/Axiom Test Equipment is your source for electronic test and measurement equipment rentals, sales, repair, and trade to support your specific test & measurement needs. If interested in help selecting test equipment for your project, contact Axiom Test Equipment's sales department at sales@axiomtest.com, call 760-806-6600, or view Axiom's test equipment inventory online at www.axiomtest.com.