ARINC 766 Defines Aircraft Installation Standards for AeroMACS Implementation
Upgrading Wireless Communications with AeroMACS and Establishing the Safety and Regularity of Flight on the Airport Surface
ARINC 766 defines the avionics equipment capable of providing AeroMACS connectivity on the aircraft, containing the physical dimensions, the electrical interface, and a description of the functions, operations, and interfaces of an AeroMACS Radio Unit (ARU) on commercial aircraft. This document contains specifics on interchangeability standards, system design considerations, interfaces and protocols, Management Information Base (MIB), and antenna specifics. Additionally, the project paper identifies more applications for Aviation Technical Services (ATS), Flight Information Services (FIS), and Airline Operational Control (AOC). This project paper is in alignment with other industry standards that ARINC, EUROCAE, ICAO, IEEE, and RTCA produce.
"With the publication of the standards, AeroMACS can now be installed on aircraft, one of the main moving vehicles on the airport surface," said Declan Byrne, WiMAX Forum President. "ARINC's newly published standard will further enable AeroMACS network implementations, helping alleviate VHF airport terminal congestion, improving connectivity, and supporting the safety and regularity of flight for all."
Stated Paul Prisaznuk, ARINC, AEEC Executive Secretary and Program Director, "With the support and consensus from airlines, airframe manufacturers, suppliers, and other industry standards organizations, we are proud to have developed this international standard for AeroMACS installation on commercial aircraft."
Tom McGuffin from Honeywell led the effort to establish this technical standard so that AeroMACS can be installed on aircraft as soon as possible, resulting in improved aircraft and airport operational efficiency, enhanced airport and airline safety, and security measures supporting Air Traffic Management (ATM).
About the WiMAX Forum
The WiMAX Forum is an industry-led, not-for-profit organization that certifies and promotes the compatibility and interoperability of broadband wireless products based upon IEEE Standard 802.16. The WiMAX Forum's primary goal is to accelerate the adoption, deployment and expansion of WiMAX, AeroMACS, and WiGRID technologies across the globe while facilitating roaming agreements, sharing best practices within our membership and certifying products. WiMAX Forum and WiGRID Certified® products are interoperable and support broadband fixed, nomadic, portable, and mobile services. The WiMAX Forum works closely with service providers and regulators to ensure that WiMAX Forum Certified systems meet customer and government requirements. For more information, visit www.wimaxforum.org.
About ARINC AEEC
Airlines Electronic Engineering Committee (AEEC) is organized by ARINC Industry Activities, an industry program of SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (ITC), to establish consensus technical standards, known globally as ARINC Standards, and develop shared technical solutions that no one organization could accomplish independently. The AEEC creates value for airlines and the aviation industry by developing engineering standards and technical solutions for avionics, networks, and cabin systems that foster increased efficiency and reduced life cycle costs for the aviation community. For more information, visit www.aviation-
