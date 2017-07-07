 
Scitech employee awarded their chartered status

 
 
Scitech_Carlos_Torralba.jpg
WOKING, England - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- We are delighted to announce that after a thorough processes Carlos Torralba-Elipe has been awarded his chartered status with The Institution of Engineering and Technology.

Scitech has a range of employees holding memberships and designations at a range of different professional bodies. Their accreditations reflect upon on them as individuals and on Scitech as an organisation and we send our congratulations for all the hard work that led to Carlos's accomplishment. Accreditation by highly regarded and recognised professional bodies, such as the IET, demonstrates to our clients that our employees work to the highest industry standards to deliver Perfect Outcomes.

"Our employees' commitment to be the very best they can be, is clearly demonstrated time and time again.  In achieving his professional designation Carlos exemplifies the personal and professional dedication seen in our people.  Our congratulations go to Carlos for the hard work involved." – David Jackson, Managing Director

www.scitech.com

Contact
Rachel Slater, Business Development Manager
Scitech Engineering
***@scitech.com
Source:
Email:***@scitech.com Email Verified
Tags:Iet, Chartered
Industry:Engineering
Location:Woking - Surrey - England
