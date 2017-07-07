Country(s)
Puurl Customers Can Now Win Anything With Bitcoins through partnership with Coinapult
Puurl is introducing for the first time ever entertaining shopping. Finally everyone can win any product from their favorite eShop. No more saving and waiting: with Puurl, everyone is now able to win any product they dream of by betting amounts as little as a morning coffee or a lunch sandwich.
"Adding Bitcoins as one of our first payment methods is great excitement. We are thrilled that finally Bitcoiners will now be able to actually win any product they would like to purchase with their Bitcoins. We believe that online shopping should be more exciting, entertaining and profitable. Every online shopper should be able to share in this excitement and fun, even those who cannot afford to buy right now." says Henrik Piski, business development manager of Puurl.
Gabe Sukenik with Coinapult added, "Coinapult is excited for two reasons to be launching with Puurl. First, the ability to turn any item for sale on the internet into a potential lottery win is an exciting new take for online shopping. The Bitcoin gambling community will surely appreciate. Second, Puurl will be enabling anyone with Bitcoins to purchase anything, from any website. For bitcoin users having difficulty buying their favorite items online, Puurl is a great solution."
About Puurl
PUURL is a startup company having introduced for the first time ever the possibility to bet to win any product for sale on the internet. Puurl adds a "Win it" button next to eStores' "Add to Cart" that lets eShoppers bet to win any product for sale on the Internet, from any existing eStore! Learn more about Puurl's "win instead of buy" technology at http://Puurl.com
