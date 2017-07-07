Stan Zimmerman To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday July 19th, 2017

Writer/Producer/Actor/Director/DJ/Reality TV Personality/Teacher Stan Zimmerman will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on July 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimystarshow.com