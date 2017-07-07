 
Industry News





Stan Zimmerman To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday July 19th, 2017

Writer/Producer/Actor/Director/DJ/Reality TV Personality/Teacher Stan Zimmerman will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on July 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimystarshow.com
 
 
Stan Zimmerman On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Stan Zimmerman On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Stan Zimmerman will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Stan has been preparing for a career in entertainment since the age of 10, when he created his very own television network in his bedroom (counter programming, t.v. grid, advertising, you name it) in Southfield,
Michigan. He even penned a monthly TV column for his junior high school newspaper.

After attending Cranbrook Summer Theatre School for five seasons and Hampton Playhouse for two, Stan headed to New York to get his BFA at NYU/Circle-in-the-Square drama program. He appeared on Broadway dancing behind Rudolph Nureyev and the Joffrey Ballet in Homage to Diaghilev at the Mark Hellinger Theatre. If you look closely you can see him in such films as The Chosen, Zelig and Risky Business. Stan worked in casting before moving to Los Angeles, where he's been part of one of the longest running comedy writing teams, Zimmerman & Berg.

Along with James Berg, Stan's worked on many television series, including season one of The Golden Girls, Brothers, Fame, Hooperman, Something Wilder, Roseanne, Wanda at Large and the highly successful fifth season of Gilmore Girls.  They penned the "Norman Mailer, I'm Pregnant" episode.  Z&B (as they're also known) have 2 WGA nominations to their credit -- "Rose's Mother" from The Golden Girls and the other for "Don't Ask, Don't Tell", the infamous lesbian kiss episode of Roseanne.

Besides write and producing many television pilots, Z&B rewrote the Emmy and Peabody award winning Annie for ABC. They have also written for film, including both Brady Bunch movies. The Brady Bunch Movie was honored by American Cinematheque.  The Q&A panel with Jim, Stan, Shelley Long, Gary Cole and director Betty Thomas can be seen on youtube.com.  Z&B created and exec produced two seasons of Rita Rocks, a half hour comedy series on Lifetime starring Nicole Sullivan (Mad TV).  The complete first season is out on DVD.  In 2013, they rewrote Christmas Bounty an ABC Family movie.  Z&B created Skirtchasers, a webseries streaming on tellofilms.com.  The comedy stars Elizabeth Keener (The L Word), Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show) and Meredith Baxter (Family Ties).  Stan made his scripted directing debut with this project, alongside Amanda Bearse, who also directed the series. Also streaming now is secs & EXECS, his most recent webseries for tellofilms, written by Jim & Stan and directed by Stan.  It stars Sandra Bernhard, Daniela Bobadilla, Olivia d'Abo, Parvesh Cheena, Natalie Dreyfuss, Bayne Gibby, Miguel Pinzon, Matthew Smith, Travina Springer and Mindy Sterling.

On his own, Stan wrote for Emmy Magazine and appeared on camera as co-host/showrunner on Situation: Comedy, a Project Greenlight-type show about the making of a sitcom pilot. The series, co-produced by Sean Hayes (Will and Grace), aired on Bravo.  Under his solo production company Zimmerman Entertainment, he sold a half hour single cam comedy pilot, The New Twenty, written by Vanessa Parise to ABC Family and a first sale for Laura Eichhorn and their half hour comedy, 15 To Life to YouTubeRed.  In a full circle moment, Stan spent four months of 2015 in Moscow helping develop a Russian Roseanne pilot.  It\'s been greenlit by the network, CTC.

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Stan Zimmerman and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch Stan Zimmerman live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday July 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

