Stan Zimmerman To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday July 19th, 2017
Writer/Producer/Actor/Director/DJ/Reality TV Personality/Teacher Stan Zimmerman will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on July 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimystarshow.com
Stan has been preparing for a career in entertainment since the age of 10, when he created his very own television network in his bedroom (counter programming, t.v. grid, advertising, you name it) in Southfield,
Michigan. He even penned a monthly TV column for his junior high school newspaper.
After attending Cranbrook Summer Theatre School for five seasons and Hampton Playhouse for two, Stan headed to New York to get his BFA at NYU/Circle-in-
Along with James Berg, Stan's worked on many television series, including season one of The Golden Girls, Brothers, Fame, Hooperman, Something Wilder, Roseanne, Wanda at Large and the highly successful fifth season of Gilmore Girls. They penned the "Norman Mailer, I'm Pregnant" episode. Z&
Besides write and producing many television pilots, Z&B rewrote the Emmy and Peabody award winning Annie for ABC. They have also written for film, including both Brady Bunch movies. The Brady Bunch Movie was honored by American Cinematheque. The Q&A panel with Jim, Stan, Shelley Long, Gary Cole and director Betty Thomas can be seen on youtube.com. Z&
On his own, Stan wrote for Emmy Magazine and appeared on camera as co-host/showrunner on Situation: Comedy, a Project Greenlight-type show about the making of a sitcom pilot. The series, co-produced by Sean Hayes (Will and Grace), aired on Bravo. Under his solo production company Zimmerman Entertainment, he sold a half hour single cam comedy pilot, The New Twenty, written by Vanessa Parise to ABC Family and a first sale for Laura Eichhorn and their half hour comedy, 15 To Life to YouTubeRed. In a full circle moment, Stan spent four months of 2015 in Moscow helping develop a Russian Roseanne pilot. It\'s been greenlit by the network, CTC.
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Stan Zimmerman and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Stan Zimmerman live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday July 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
