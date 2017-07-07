News By Tag
CDS, Helping Customers Take their Advertising Outside!
In the warmer Summer months why not take your advertising outdoors to catch your audience, who will now be spending most of their time outside?
With outdoor finished IP65 monitors, high bright panels for integration, ultra-wide stretched and Dynascan high bright displays you are spoilt for choice!
CDS can also offer IP66 and IP67 for more industrial projects.
The affordable digital advertising displays suitable for outdoor use are available in sizes ranging from 22″ to 65″ for the wall mountable version, and 49" & 55″ for the freestanding version.
Available with or without touch screen to suit the application. Boasting 2,500cd/m2 ultra-high brightness commercial grade panels which make for easy reading outdoors.
It's also easy to update with a Plug & Play build in HD Android media player.
For more unique outdoor advertising displays CDS have the amazing range of Dynascan products including 360 degrees and videowall displays, a huge range of wide stretched high bright displays and square LCDs too!
Crystal Display Systems LTD (CDS) can also offer their customers their amazing range of industrial LCD panels with up to 2,500 nits brightness featuring enhanced high brightness panels (with LED backlight) to ensure optimum readability in extreme environments, and high performing LED Drivers to offer the advantages of high uniformity, low EMI noise, low power consumption, long life time and are also halogen free.
The product range includes high bright LCDs, LCD kits to integrate into solutions and rugged monitors from 6.5" right up to 65".
CDS provide multiple optical enhancement methods such as AR/AG coating and optical bonding. As well as this they can offer various touch options for interactive applications including PCAP, infrared and more.
The incredible sunlight readable display solutions and industrial hi-brite TFT displays are ideal for direct sunlight operations such as Outdoor ATMs, Petrol Pump top displays, Medical displays, Shop window displays, Outdoor KIOSKs, Public information, Marine / Military and many more.
For more information about the outdoor range please visit http://crystal-
For more information on these products including pricing and a data sheet please contact CDS via email or call our main office on +44 (0)1634 327 420.
Contact
Crystal Display Systems LTD
Meghan Mudge
01634327420
mudge@crystal-
End
