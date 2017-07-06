 
News By Tag
* Locksmith
* Garage Door Repair
* Smart Home
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tucson
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


CallOrange.com Locksmith & Security Announces Opening of New Office in Tucson, Arizona

CallOrange.com announces plans to continue expanding service in Tucson with a new office and more service offerings.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Locksmith
Garage Door Repair
Smart Home

Industry:
Services

Location:
Tucson - Arizona - US

TUCSON, Ariz. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- CallOrange.com, LLC, a promotion company of locksmith, alarms, home automation and garage door repair services has announced that they have expanded their mobile locksmith service offerings in Tucson from just mobile to now having opened a physical office location in Tucson, Arizona. "In the last year our mobile locksmith services have really grown in the Tucson area and it became time to expand service by opening an office in the city." says Yuvi Shmul, founder of CallOrange.com. CallOrange has been offering their mobile auto locksmith, residential locksmith, and commercial business locksmith service in the Tucson area for over a year. Now with the new location and expansion of service they are also expanding their service offerings by also providing garage door repair service and welding service for gate and lock repair.

CallOrange stated that so far business this year in Tucson has increased by over 300% compared to the same time frame last year. This growth is what motivated them to open a physical location in the city to help better service customers and also provide a base of operations for the CallOrange independent locksmith technicians. This increase in growth in the city of Tucson can be greatly attributed to CallOrange's custom mobile locksmith tracking app that allows them to know exactly what technicians are available and where they are located in relation to the customer. In a mobile service industry where fast response time to a customer's location is crucial for success, having a real-time tracking system in place and being able to send the closest technician with the right tools and qualifications to perform the job has been indispensable. "We've found that one of the biggest hurdles when expanding service into a new city is being able to efficiently route the technicians." says Yuvi. "With the expertise and management tools we have in place we can effectively provide service to locksmith customers even in a new city with new independent technicians."

The growth of business in Tucson is expected to continue and to meet the demand CallOrange is now actively seeking new independent contractor partners in Tucson and surrounding area. If you are a locksmith technician or any highly motivated individual who may be seeking a new career with high income potential, you are encouraged to contact CallOrange.com for more information.

For more info about becoming a CallOrange.com locksmith partner visit:
http://callorange.com/locksmiths-needed/

CallOrange.com - Tucson
2201 N Camino Principal
Suite #109
Tucson, AZ 85715

Phone: (520) 201-0020
Website: http://callorange-tucson-az.com


About CallOrange.com and 24/7 Pro Locksmith, LLC

CallOrange.com LLC is a promotion company of locksmith, alarms, and home automation services, based in Tempe, Arizona. The Kia Soul wrapped vehicles of CallOrange can be seeing driving over 1,000,000 miles a year in Mesa, Tempe, Phoenix, Tucson, Arizona and now in Des Moine, Iowa and Salt Lake City, Utah. 24/7 Pro Locksmith, LLC is an alarm, locksmith and home automation company, which passes over 20,000 service jobs a year. All jobs are performed by trained independent contractor technicians.

Contact
CallOrange.com
***@callorange.com
End
Source:CallOrange.com
Email:***@callorange.com Email Verified
Tags:Locksmith, Garage Door Repair, Smart Home
Industry:Services
Location:Tucson - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BAM Guru PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share