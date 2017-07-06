News By Tag
CallOrange.com Locksmith & Security Announces Opening of New Office in Tucson, Arizona
CallOrange.com announces plans to continue expanding service in Tucson with a new office and more service offerings.
CallOrange stated that so far business this year in Tucson has increased by over 300% compared to the same time frame last year. This growth is what motivated them to open a physical location in the city to help better service customers and also provide a base of operations for the CallOrange independent locksmith technicians. This increase in growth in the city of Tucson can be greatly attributed to CallOrange's custom mobile locksmith tracking app that allows them to know exactly what technicians are available and where they are located in relation to the customer. In a mobile service industry where fast response time to a customer's location is crucial for success, having a real-time tracking system in place and being able to send the closest technician with the right tools and qualifications to perform the job has been indispensable. "We've found that one of the biggest hurdles when expanding service into a new city is being able to efficiently route the technicians."
The growth of business in Tucson is expected to continue and to meet the demand CallOrange is now actively seeking new independent contractor partners in Tucson and surrounding area. If you are a locksmith technician or any highly motivated individual who may be seeking a new career with high income potential, you are encouraged to contact CallOrange.com for more information.
For more info about becoming a CallOrange.com locksmith partner visit:
http://callorange.com/
CallOrange.com - Tucson
2201 N Camino Principal
Suite #109
Tucson, AZ 85715
Phone: (520) 201-0020
Website: http://callorange-
About CallOrange.com and 24/7 Pro Locksmith, LLC
CallOrange.com LLC is a promotion company of locksmith, alarms, and home automation services, based in Tempe, Arizona. The Kia Soul wrapped vehicles of CallOrange can be seeing driving over 1,000,000 miles a year in Mesa, Tempe, Phoenix, Tucson, Arizona and now in Des Moine, Iowa and Salt Lake City, Utah. 24/7 Pro Locksmith, LLC is an alarm, locksmith and home automation company, which passes over 20,000 service jobs a year. All jobs are performed by trained independent contractor technicians.
Contact
CallOrange.com
***@callorange.com
