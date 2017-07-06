News By Tag
UnifyCloud Announces The GDPR Framework For The Microsoft Cloud
A powerful solution to enable GDPR Compliance in Azure and Office 365
Under the GDPR, fines and penalties may be levied by supervisory authorities under Article 83 (5) of the GDPR up to € 20 million or 4% of a company's annual turnover, whichever is greater. These fines and penalties become increasingly real as organizations subject to the GDPR are challenged to understand all the IT-related steps they must follow for compliance. According to a Gartner May 3, 2017 press release: "By the end of 2018, over 50% of companies affected by the GDPR will not be in full compliance with its requirements."
UnifyCloud's GDPR Framework for the Microsoft Cloud provides critical capabilities and baselines for GDPR compliance for organizations using Microsoft Cloud solutions including Azure, Office 365 and Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS). This framework is underpinned by the CloudOrigin®
Norm Barber, Managing Director of UnifyCloud says: "Over the past 6 months, we have been working closely with Microsoft and its various Cloud Services groups in the development of white papers and other materials. This framework, now built into CloudOrigin®
About UnifyCloud LLC
Based in Redmond, Washington, UnifyCloud LLC is a rapidly growing and successful, Microsoft Gold Partner and technology provider and consultancy, with a development and operations center in Noida, India. The company was ranked #353 on the Inc. 5000 list for 2015, is a Microsoft Gold Partner, and a Tier 1 Cloud Solutions Provider. For more information, visit www.unifycloud.com.
UnifyCloud's CloudAtlas® suite of Cloud-based solutions are designed to help organizations determine their best Cloud migration strategy, quickly move to Office 365 and Azure IaaS, PaaS and Stack; and monitor these Cloud environments to manage cost, security and compliance. The suite includes:
· CloudRecon®
· CloudPilot®
· CloudOrigin®
· CloudSupervisor®
Additional information on these CloudAtlas® solutions can be found at https://www.cloudatlasinc.com.
