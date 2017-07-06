 
News By Tag
* Cloud Migration
* Cost Management
* Office 365
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Redmond
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

UnifyCloud Announces The GDPR Framework For The Microsoft Cloud

A powerful solution to enable GDPR Compliance in Azure and Office 365
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cloud Migration
Cost Management
Office 365

Industry:
Computers

Location:
Redmond - Washington - US

Subject:
Products

REDMOND, Wash. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Effective May 25, 2018, the European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will require that organizations meet new, more stringent requirements to protect the personal and sensitive data of individuals residing in the EU. For organizations doing business in the EU, regardless of where they are located, this set of requirements can have a significant impact on their IT strategy and their use of Cloud solutions.

Under the GDPR, fines and penalties may be levied by supervisory authorities under Article 83 (5) of the GDPR up to € 20 million or 4% of a company's annual turnover, whichever is greater. These fines and penalties become increasingly real as organizations subject to the GDPR are challenged to understand all the IT-related steps they must follow for compliance. According to a Gartner May 3, 2017 press release: "By the end of 2018, over 50% of companies affected by the GDPR will not be in full compliance with its requirements."

UnifyCloud's GDPR Framework for the Microsoft Cloud provides critical capabilities and baselines for GDPR compliance for organizations using Microsoft Cloud solutions including Azure, Office 365 and Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS). This framework is underpinned by the CloudOrigin® knowledgebase and CloudSupervisor® cost, security, and compliance solution. The framework and the associated solutions from UnifyCloud are designed to help those organizations using Microsoft Cloud Services to accelerate their journey to GDPR compliance.

Norm Barber, Managing Director of UnifyCloud says: "Over the past 6 months, we have been working closely with Microsoft and its various Cloud Services groups in the development of white papers and other materials. This framework, now built into CloudOrigin® and CloudSupervisor®, will really help Microsoft customers to efficiently and effectively utilize Azure, Office 365 and EMS as part of their GDPR compliance." Demo and Trial (https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/cl...) available.

About UnifyCloud LLC

Based in Redmond, Washington, UnifyCloud LLC is a rapidly growing and successful, Microsoft Gold Partner and technology provider and consultancy, with a development and operations center in Noida, India. The company was ranked #353 on the Inc. 5000 list for 2015, is a Microsoft Gold Partner, and a Tier 1 Cloud Solutions Provider. For more information, visit www.unifycloud.com.

UnifyCloud's CloudAtlas® suite of Cloud-based solutions are designed to help organizations determine their best Cloud migration strategy, quickly move to Office 365 and Azure IaaS, PaaS and Stack; and monitor these Cloud environments to manage cost, security and compliance. The suite includes:

·         CloudRecon®

·         CloudPilot®

·         CloudOrigin®

·         CloudSupervisor® for Azure

·         CloudSupervisor® for Office 365

Additional information on these CloudAtlas® solutions can be found at https://www.cloudatlasinc.com.

Contact
UnifyCloud
8201 164th Ave NE Suite 200
***@unifycloud.com
End
Source:
Email:***@unifycloud.com
Posted By:***@unifycloud.com Email Verified
Tags:Cloud Migration, Cost Management, Office 365
Industry:Computers
Location:Redmond - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
UnifyCloud PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share