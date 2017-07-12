Accounting system for Staffing Business: Nimble Accounting

Media Contact

-- In staffing business the "good business" term is a very vital point signifying to get paid in time. Business not following the best practices like cash flow, profitability proactively may fall in risk. Let's have a look at the Steps followed by highly performing staffing firms to get paid on time from clients.Best Client Selection:Like in sports, effective player influences team performance affecting win and loss, in staffing firms figure out their client's thoroughly increasing company's chances to get payment on time. While considering your potential client's look at the financial stability considering business time, business line and back payment history.Reduce Error by eliminating paper Work:Eliminate the traditional paper work by replacing advance system integrated software which is easy to understand and fulfilling all your requirements. New system integrated software work will provide you accurate data and can store employee time sheet that further going to help you on calculating invoice and amount to be paid to the consultants.Contract between clients and Consultants:Be sure that your contracts legally sound and crystal clear about each client's requirement, what type of staffing they required like w2, c2c, 1099 etc. Clear out all your payment gateways, expectations of payment, clarifying all terms for a healthy business relationship.According to the client requirements manage your consultant's contract, time sheet, and payroll to maintain a good business in between. Here is the role comes down of a tailor-made software to maintain all in database and in a single click that should be view-able.Immediate Invoicing:If you want to be paid in time you need to submit invoices immediately after processing payroll, create a contractual payment in net 15 days, don't forget to do follow up if not received payment in 15 days. To optimize your productivity, your integrated system should send invoices regularly.Use Advanced Staffing Software Nimble Accounting:Now this is the time to go ahead with advance featured accounting software that can make your job much easier by providing Auto percentage calculation, Auto time sheet management, Auto invoicing and many more on a single platform with in a click. Nimble Accounting is a cloud based program to boost business health at a glance on dashboard. Fill your business cash flow & growth in capital withfirm software. Analyze your staff performance, profitability and revenue leakage to place your staffing firm in "Good Business" category.To know more, start your free Trial atOr Dial-a-Consultant @ 866-964-6253.