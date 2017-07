Sculpture Training at Power & Beauty Sculpting Group

Why not try out one of sculpture training courses taking place at Power & Beauty Sculpting Group in Riga?

-- Are you fascinated by the shape and outline of a sculpture fashioned from metal, stone, wood or even paper? And would you relish the opportunity to create your very own, one-off sculpture carved from a block of wood or bent and manipulated from metal wire? Why then not try out one of sculpture training courses taking place at Power & Beauty Sculpting Group in Riga? It might just be the first step you need to a flourishing new hobby. From complete beginners to the more experienced art student, this is your chance to create something beautiful, personal and everlasting from an unassuming raw material.The figure sculpture training course is an opportunity for you to sculpt a scale model human figure in clay, working from pictures or sketch. On Beginners level you will learn to sculpt basic human figure, muscles and do simple posture study. On Intermediate level you will learn to sculpt detailed human figure, muscles, do a hair-style study, learn different styles, facial expressions, age and race differences in Figure Sculpture. A single class is 3 hours long and the whole program consists of 10 classes.You will be teached and supervised by an amazing Latvian sculptor Valtis Barkans. For almost 20 years he works at Sculpture Department of Latvian Academy of Art, teaching students and supervising development of graduation work. Since 1997 Valtis actively works as independent sculptor and runs own sculpture studio where he works on sculpture projects and teaches students. During his career Valtis has made more then 100 stone sculptures, many of them large scale- more then 1,5 m in height.Contact us via valtis.barkans@sculpt.lv for detailed Training Course program which will be e-mailed to you. More info on the web-site http://sculpt.lv/ sculpture-training/