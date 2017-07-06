 
Industry News





OTBT Announces Shoe Design Competition

Off The Beaten Track (OTBT) invites fans and amateur designers to submit unique shoe designs for the chance to win a $500 cash prize and the opportunity to collaborate with OTBT's renowned design team.
 
 
otbt-orange
otbt-orange
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Off The Beaten Track (OTBT), a leading women's travel-inspired fashion footwear brand, today announced its first ever shoe design competition, open to fans and amateur designers through August 28, 2017. OTBT is seeking original shoe designs inspired by adventure and travel with a casual, yet fashion-forward focus.

The entrant with the winning design, selected by OTBT's design team, will receive a $500 cash prize and the opportunity to collaborate with brand designers on the unique shoe, for inclusion in the Spring Summer 2018 OTBT line.

"Design is more than just aesthetics," said Todd Partridge, Consolidated Shoe Company's chief design officer. "It is fundamentally much more. Design must have functionality that translates into aesthetics without having to be explained. It starts with a thought that's worth remembering."

OTBT's design team will review every entry, selecting the winning design according to competition criteria. Entries must be an original design that fits the OTBT brand and style aesthetic, paying special attention to comfortable and versatile style. Partridge advises to "identify the basics first and then fill in the details." Designs must comprise a completely unique upper, the top portion of the shoe, built atop OTBT's popular platform wedge bottom construction, provided as a graphic to entrants for use in the competition.

The competition is open for entries from July 12, 2017 through August 28, 2017. The winner will be announced shortly following the competition end. Entering is free. Official rules, entry criteria and submission can be found at https://www.otbtshoes.com/pages/competition.

###

Made for walking the road less traveled, OTBT shoes are the comfortable shoe of choice for restless wanderers. A global fashion footwear brand of casual shoes for women, OTBT is designed with the traveler in mind, and features high quality materials, earth-inspired leathers and great attention to detail. OTBT is not just a brand; it's a lifestyle. Go Off The Beaten Track.

Contact
Consolidated Shoe Company
Tanya Fischoff
***@consolidatedshoe.com
End
Source:otbtshoes.com
Email:***@consolidatedshoe.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
