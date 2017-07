Online PM Software ZilicusPM Launched with Refreshing User Interface & Feature Enhancements

Zilicus announced launch of online PM software ZilicusPM 14.3. With ZilicusPM14.3 Zilicus has repositioned its enterprise grade project portfolio management software with refreshing user interface, enhanced meeting manager & project listing features

-- "We are happy to announce that online project management toolhas been released recently. Project meeting participants can now access details by clicking meeting link received in an email and now more number of recently accessed projects are listed in Projects tab, also there are enhancement to user interface.", said Nagin, co-founder of Zilicus.Following are the important enhancements released as a part of new versionZilicusPM 14.3 has a refreshing look-n-feel, as system's user interface is updated for font, whitespace making it more readable. New font will reflect in Menu, sub-menu options as well as workspace. The space between rows has been increased, making it more readable.ZilicusPM now shows increased number of recently accessed projects in Projects tab, hence users will be able to find upto fifteen (15) recently accessed projects in the list in ZilicusPM ( http://zilicus.com ) .When a project meeting organizer creates meeting and invite people for the meeting, participants receive email notification. The email notification wil now provide an access to link to project meeting information. Users with ZilicusPM login and valid access to project meetings will be able to view details of project meeting such as Agenda, Minutes of Meting (MoM), Action Item, etc by clicking on the link.There are update to• There are changes to program (TSL 1.2 related APIs) of Payment processor for new as well as existing subscription upgrade. ZilicusPM system is now updated to support TSL 1.2• The underlying programming language platform that ZilicusPM system uses: JAVA, has been upgraded to newer version, though this upgrade imply no impact for users, all necessary changes are done by Zilicus for upgradatioZilicusPM offers complete project management in terms of scheduling (Gantt chart, kanban board), resource management, time tracking, issue & risk management, expenses management, portfolio management, meetings and document management, dashboards and reports, beside newly introduced features. Like we believe, project management is a collaborative effort not an exclusive job of project manager or portfolio manager or PMO, ZilicusPM helps immensely as a central project collaboration and project management platform.Signup for the 30-days free trial program of ZilicusPM here: zilicus.com/zilicus-landing.html