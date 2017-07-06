Notion Press Publishes 'Who Killed Kasheer?' - An epic of beauty, human suffering, sacrifice, courage, stoicism and hope

-- Ruhail Khan is a Top Management professional and an Industry thought leader. Although he considers himself as "work in progress", his writing style is undeniably superlative and his delectable expertize in understanding and crafting the smorgasbord of human experiences makes this exposition a cathartic and emphatic experience for the reader. Published by Notion Press,is an epic of beauty, human suffering, sacrifice, courage, stoicism and hope.is a labour of love and pain. It encapsulates and vividly describes the existentialist dilemma of Kashmir as a realm and Kashmiris as an ethno-socio-political entity. It is a concerted and honest endeavour to comprehend, imbibe, and reflect upon the genesis, beauty, history, politics, culture, syncretic traditions, and the turmoil that the realm has had to contend with till date. It encompasses a comprehensive exposition of the loss, pain, torture, misery, apprehensions, helplessness, cravings, aspirations, hopes, and dreams etc of common Kashmiri folks cutting across religious denominations, ethnicity, social stratification, political affiliations, sex, age, or historical chronology.Every individual poem tackles aspects of a multitude of life-changing events and experiences that Kashmir and Kashmiris have been a witness to and have had over the millennia and portrays their responses that have been forged in the crucible of history, political machinations, dichotomies of fidelity and whenever possible, individual and collective expressions of free will and choices exhibited by or usually imposed upon them. Some rekindle previous, almost idyllic experiences in relatively peaceful times while others attempt to envision and script a peaceful, "all-inclusive"futuristic denouement.A specific set of poems details the genesis, progression, efflorescence, zenith, and exploitation of Kashmiri civilization, polity, and culture while others narrate the resurrection, rejuvenation, and resurgence of the Kashmiri conscience. A few are dedicated to the struggles and sufferings of womanhood while others extol their virtues and aim to inspire them to soar high. The predicaments and dilemmas of the common man on the street find their way into the poetic narrative along with the allegorical representation of seasons and the prevalent ethos. The divine beauty of this paradise finds expression in some emblematic dedications while the suffering of its denizens makes some quartets and octaves choke with pain and humiliation. Pragmatic stoicism walks tall with an ode dedicated singularly to it.This poetic corpus is a microcosm of all that Kashmir, Kashmiris, and the Kashmir imbroglio are about and is a correspondence between their intimate experiences and their manifest illustrations. It aims to serve as a perceptible and palpable conduit between stifled apprehensions and aspirations on one hand and succinct awareness and acknowledgement on the other. It does not lay any claim to political correctness or espousal of any ideology. Every poem in the collection is either a saga of courage, a ballad of sacrifice, an epic of stoicism, or an anthem of hope.Ruhail is a prolific and accomplished writer which can be comprehended from this beautifully written book. He is currently working on three more books on topics ranging from Corporate Sales Performance Transformation and Operational Excellence to Islamic contributions in Science and Technology and a romantic novel set across the globe. Besides being a voracious reader he is passionate about outdoor activities. Whenever he is able to find time in his hectic schedule, he spends that time trekking, swimming, travelling, and fulfilling his diverse socio-cultural obligations. His other personal interests include music, cooking, comparative theology, fiqh, technology, philosophy, psychology, world history, anthropology, warfare and defense systems, international relations and global polity though not necessarily in that order, though nothing pleases him more than spending time with his family.When asked what his book will offer readers, he smiled and said, "It will hold their hearts, minds and souls in rapture, as they embark on an unprecedented journey of discovery. It will accord them an opportunity to stand face-to-face with the real Kashmir; beautiful, battered, brutal; as opposed to political PR ops, TRP-driven media machinations and stereotypical Bollywood fantasies loaded with falsehoods, misrepresentations, and alternate truth. And yes, they are all going to fall in love with Kashmir…once again…"This book shall surely test the emotional bandwidth of its readers and etch every word, every stanza, quartet and octet on their hearts, minds and souls…indelibly. This book is a delight to read. What makes this book special is that it aims for your intellect and conscience and surprises you with its disdain for political correctness and lack of espousal of ideologies. This book is one of those rare works which make you fall in love with it and treasure it as a Collector's item and pass on as a heirloom.The book is available on Amazon, Notion Press store and other e-commerce portals.