Jaguar F-Type V8 Convertible Reliability & Performance Issues and Safety Risk

Jaguar Land Rover / Alpine Jaguar AutoNation / Jaguar Fort Lauderdale Jaguar Factory Warrantied F-Type V8 Vehicle - 150+ days in Shop, Over 20+ Times Fort Lauderdale Nationwide

End

-- Subject: Jaguar F-Type V8 Convertible Reliability & Performance Issues and Safety RiskYou couldn't make this up if you tried. My Certified Pre Owned Factory Warrantied Jaguar F-Type V8 Convertible has spent 150+ days in the shop on 20+ occasions in less than two years. I have heard the nightmare stories about Jaguars and Land Rovers and thought they were just that, stories. Now I find out that I have been in one of these nightmare stories for 22 months.I purchased my 2014 Jaguar F-Type from Alpine Jaguar, known as AutoNation Jaguar Fort Lauderdale on September 11, 2015, exactly 22 months ago. I purchased it as a Jaguar Certified Pre Owned (CPO) Vehicle believing that I would have a fine example of reliable British Engineering.My story is fully documented.Here is where the nightmare begins, 2 ½ minutes after I purchased my Jaguar.When I purchased my factory certified pre-owned F-Type 22 months ago, it broke down within 2 1/2 minutes of me leaving the store. That's right, 2 1/12 minutes. I immediately called Alpine and Kellen, a very kind and understanding sales manager from Alpine Jaguar, was assisting me in getting a flatbed to get the vehicle back to the store where I proceeded to spend the next eight hours waiting for the technicians to repair my vehicle. The car's engine basically refused to keep running and continued to stall and stutter leaving me stranded in the middle of the road. I later found out that only four of the eight cylinders were firing and the fuel injection had to be completely replaced. According to Jaguar's website, their CPO vehicles go through a 165 point inspection. I guess that was just one of the things they missed.As an aside, the service team at Alpine Jaguar always treated me with excellence and was exemplary. Diana, Pete and Al have always been amazingly kind and the consummate professionals.Since then it has been in the shop for a total of 150+ days (five months) and in excess of 20+ (that's TWENTY PLUS) times for various repairs of which numerous were. Since then, most everything you can think of that can go wrong most likely has, including a new rear end, blown motor mounts, engine punching through the hood, defective shocks, engine light after engine light, repetitive repairs on the same issues, etc., etc., etc.And now, the vehicle is back in the shopfor the twentieth some-odd time and for over two weeks (so far) for a transmission issue and I still do not have it back. The team knows what is wrong, but the feedback I received is that they are waiting on corporate to give them a fix.. Jaguar should be embarrassed to allow this malfeasance to continue to happen to one of its customers. It is evidentially clear that this is an absolutely defective vehicle.My wife is terrified to drive it, let alone be a passenger. She is worried that if it breaks down at the wrong time or wrong place I might be put in harms way.Jaguar has sold me a vehicle that I can very rarely drive. Jaguar has sold me a vehicle that is beyond defective. Jaguar has sold me a vehicle that is AN OBVIOUS SAFETY concern.I purchased a Jaguar Factory Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, not a used junker. By any and all standards it is absolutely reasonable to expect that a factory certified vehicle will NOT be in the shop in excess of five months! I am real curious as to how a judge and/or jury is going to see my perspective?Additionally, and more importantly, federal law protects consumer rights against defective products; the Federal Magnuson-Moss Act affords me numerous protections and affords remedies that are clearly spelled out.The product in question, the Jaguar F-Type V8 Convertible, persists to be defective, despite over 20 attempts to repair it and has been unavailable to me for over 150 days.I have tried to work out an amicable solution with Jaguar Land Rover for over two months. Their answer was insulting; we'll give you trade in value for your car and sell you a new one at a discount. Now they say it's at a discount, but I can get that same discount from most dealers in South Florida. What kind of solution is that?!?I was hoping I didn't need to get a lawyer. I thought Jaguar would work it out with me. I had faith that considering their reputation, they would do what's right. It is apparent they are not concerned about putting their customers in what is obviously a grossly defective vehicle.I now am down the path of seeking representation. I am confident in our legal system and that it still protects the consumer. I believe in the power of the people and the Internet. I believe in stories going viral. I believe in Google and Yelp! I believe in the power of the media. I believe in the power of the press. I believe in the power of FaceBook, Twitter and all of the performance car forums out there.Share this nightmare so your friends can avoid the same.I can only speak for my experiences, but 150+ days (FIVE MONTHS) and 20+ times in the shop, less than 22 months of ownership, that's beyond unacceptable – most manufacturers would have gladly stepped in, but you be the judge.If you were Jaguar, would you do the right thing? If you were Jaguar, would you allow one of your valued customers to drive such a safety risk? If you were Jaguar, wouldn't you be concerned about your reputation?