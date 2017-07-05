News By Tag
Scanco Software Recognized by CIO Applications Magazine
Scanco Software Recognized by CIO Applications Magazine as a Top 25 Logistics Technology Solution Provider
CIO Applications serves as a recognized source of information for decision makers seeking to identify "The Top Solution Providers" in a variety of areas important to technology-driven businesses. In a bid to assist CIOs to identify the most advanced and trustworthy companies to partner with, the editorial board at CIO Applications has earnestly filtered the most prominent vendors and solution providers in the contemporary Logistics Technology arena. The editorial research team at CIO Applications analyzed numerous companies offering technology solutions that address enterprise challenges in supply chain logistics. CIO Applications editors chose the Top 25, including Scanco Software.
"We are honored that CIO Applications has recognized Scanco Software as a leading technology provider in the logistics industry," said Shaun Boros, Partner at Scanco. "This award encourages us to continue designing, developing, and implementing industry leading mobile solutions for managing high-value inventory and streamlining operations in the supply chain."
Scanco provides an extensive line of warehouse and manufacturing automation solutions designed to perform inventory management, manufacturing automation, mobile sales, barcode scanning, and printing. Scanco has developed its solutions natively for the iOS and Android mobile platforms. The applications perform in both online and offline modes to automate and validate all the transactions within a warehouse or manufacturing production floor in real-time.
"We will continue to develop cutting-edge technology for our customers and partners and want thank CIO Applications for recognizing us a leader in the Supply Chain Market," asserts Tess Boros, Partner at Scanco.
About Scanco Software
Since 1989, Scanco has been a leading provider of supply chain automation software and services. Since our inception, we have focused on innovative warehouse management solutions with a unique technology-driven approach. Our solutions deliver unequaled efficiency and visibility for distribution and manufacturing companies around the globe.
From basic barcoding to the most complex distribution and manufacturing operations- Scanco software is positioned to grow with our customers ever changing business needs. We are focused on providing top-tier, fully integrated automation solutions built specifically for your ERP solution. Today, thousands of world-class distribution and manufacturing companies have automated their facilities with cutting-edge Scanco technology. For more info, visit http://www.scanco.com/
About CIO Applications
CIO Applications is a technology print magazine, published from Fremont, CA that is a prime platform for CIOs to discuss and ponder about innovative enterprise solutions. While analyzing the U.S. media landscape, it is a comprehensive tool that helps the upcoming enterprise IT vendors to engage and showcase the solutions for the enterprises. It helps technology leaders with the analysis on new technologies and gives a better understanding of the role that enterprise solutions play in achieving the business goals. For more info, visit https://www.cioapplications.com/
Contact
Scanco Software LLC
Tess Boros
***@scanco.com
