 
News By Tag
* Njevents
* Njarts
* Benefit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bedminster
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

The Center for Contemporary Art to hold "Art After Hours: A Paint & Sip Benefit for The Center"

 
 
"Art After Hours: A Paint & Sip Benefit for The Center"
"Art After Hours: A Paint & Sip Benefit for The Center"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Njevents
Njarts
Benefit

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Bedminster - New Jersey - US

BEDMINSTER, N.J. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Center for Contemporary Art ("The Center") is pleased to announce "Art After Hours: A Paint & Sip Benefit for The Center" on Saturday, July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This lively evening of socializing, making memories and art will be led by artist Katie Truk whose studios are located in Hamilton Township, NJ. Katie will lead aspiring artists through the process of creating their own original landscape painting of a wonderful summer evening.

The Center will provide all the painting materials along with scrumptious finger food, delicious wine and cold craft beer. All participants need to bring is their own creativity. No prior art experience is required.

Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased on The Center's website www.ccabedminster.org

About The Center for Contemporary Art

Founded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component. The Center for Contemporary Art is committed to enabling all visitors to experience its classes and workshops, exhibitions and public programs. Visitors requiring an accommodation or service should contact The Center at least two weeks prior to the scheduled visit. The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at http://ccabedminster.org/

Gallery Hours

Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Closed Sundays and major holidays.

The gallery is also open during the evening when classes are in session.

Media Contact

Leigh Zona, Communications & Development Manager

The Center for Contemporary Art

2020 Burnt Mills Road

Bedminster, NJ 07921

(908) 234-2345 ext. 104

lzona@ccabedminster.org

Contact
Leigh Zona
***@ccabedminster.org
End
Source:
Email:***@ccabedminster.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Center for Contemporary Art PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share