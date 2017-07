The Center for Contemporary Art to hold "Art After Hours: A Paint & Sip Benefit for The Center"

"Art After Hours: A Paint & Sip Benefit for The Center"

End

-- The Center for Contemporary Art ("The Center") is pleased to announce "Art After Hours: A Paint & Sip Benefit for The Center" on Saturday, July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.This lively evening of socializing, making memories and art will be led by artist Katie Truk whose studios are located in Hamilton Township, NJ. Katie will lead aspiring artists through the process of creating their own original landscape painting of a wonderful summer evening.The Center will provide all the painting materials along with scrumptious finger food, delicious wine and cold craft beer. All participants need to bring is their own creativity. No prior art experience is required.Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased on The Center's website www.ccabedminster.orgFounded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component. The Center for Contemporary Art is committed to enablingvisitors to experience its classes and workshops, exhibitions and public programs. Visitors requiring an accommodation or service should contact The Center at least two weeks prior to the scheduled visit. The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at http://ccabedminster.org/ Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Friday & Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Closed Sundays and major holidays.The gallery is also open during the evening when classes are in session.Leigh Zona, Communications & Development ManagerThe Center for Contemporary Art2020 Burnt Mills RoadBedminster, NJ 07921(908) 234-2345 ext. 104