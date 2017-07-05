News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Toggo Ultrarock To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday July 19th, 2017
Toggo Ultrarock will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday July 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
Born and raised in Norway, Toggo paid his musical dues in Los Angeles in a variety of rock bands, before turning the local Hollywood scene upside down with his band Scared Of Girls. Their outlandish P.R. Stunts and high energy concerts set a whole new standard for bands in Hollywood.
From the music press to their armada of fans, there seemed to be no doubt; Toggo's band was going to be the next big thing. But fate had other plans. At the brink of a national breakthrough, Toggo went missing from the world under mysterious circumstances.
8 months later he reappeared, and the bizarre experience he had undergone while missing caused him to lose just about everything he held dear - his band, house, car, money, bank accounts, and a name he had made for himself in Hollywood from years of hard work.
The only thing left when the smoke cleared was a large case of incurable optimism. The book "Rock n Roll Virus, which chronicles Toggo's surreal 8 month experience, is currently being penned.
As a result of his experience, Toggo resurfaced in Minnesota, where he traded in his Hollywood rocker status with single dad status in suburbia, USA. He spent the next 8 years raising his son.
Now more determined than ever, Toggo revamped his sound, created a company from the ground up to fund himself, and there himself head-first into creating new music. His unique, poppy style caught Norwegian production company Deepfrost's attention, and they immediately signed Toggo to a production deal.
The result of that collaboration is the new video and single "Cannonball"
From his gotta-sing-along hooks and choruses to his hang-on-to-your-
Check out the music video for Toggo Ultrarock's new single "Cannonball"
https://youtu.be/
Official website: http://www.toggoultrarock.com
Facebook Fan Page: http://facebook.com/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Toggo Ultrarock and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Toggo Ultrarock live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday July 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:
http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida
http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey
http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA
http://www.iheart.com/
http://www.audioboom.com/
http://www.soundcloud.com/
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com
https://www.spreaker.com/
https://plus.google.com/
http://www.stitcher.com/
Contact
Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse