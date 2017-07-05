 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Toggo Ultrarock To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday July 19th, 2017

Toggo Ultrarock will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday July 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
 
 
Toggo Ultrarock On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Toggo Ultrarock On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Toggo Ultrarock will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his new EP "Ultrarock", his music/career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Born and raised in Norway, Toggo paid his musical dues in Los Angeles in a variety of rock bands, before turning the local Hollywood scene upside down with his band Scared Of Girls. Their outlandish P.R. Stunts and high energy concerts set a whole new standard for bands in Hollywood.

From the music press to their armada of fans, there seemed to be no doubt; Toggo's band was going to be the next big thing. But fate had other plans. At the brink of a national breakthrough, Toggo went missing from the world under mysterious circumstances.

8 months later he reappeared, and the bizarre experience he had undergone while missing caused him to lose just about everything he held dear - his band, house, car, money, bank accounts, and a name he had made for himself in Hollywood from years of hard work.

The only thing left when the smoke cleared was a large case of incurable optimism. The book "Rock n Roll Virus, which chronicles Toggo's surreal 8 month experience, is currently being penned.

As a result of his experience, Toggo resurfaced in Minnesota, where he traded in his Hollywood rocker status with single dad status in suburbia, USA. He spent the next 8 years raising his son.

Now more determined than ever, Toggo revamped his sound, created a company from the ground up to fund himself, and there himself head-first into creating new music. His unique, poppy style caught Norwegian production company Deepfrost's attention, and they immediately signed Toggo to a production deal.

The result of that collaboration is the new video and single "Cannonball" as well as the upcoming EP "ULTRAROCK" that will be available worldwide on July 24th, 2017. The press has credited Toggo Ultrarock as the first in a brand new musical genre dubbed "EDM Rock."

From his gotta-sing-along hooks and choruses to his hang-on-to-your-seat stage persona and colorful looks, Toggo Ultrarock delivers a refreshing punch to one's musical senses that is rare to find today. An he is crystal clear about his goal: To leave the world irrecoverably inspired by his music and persona.

Check out the music video for Toggo Ultrarock's new single "Cannonball" here:

https://youtu.be/z1hcqgpiwxo



Official website: http://www.toggoultrarock.com
Facebook Fan Page: http://facebook.com/toggoultrarock
Twitter: http://twitter.com/toggoultrarock

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Toggo Ultrarock and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch Toggo Ultrarock live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday July 19th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

Click to Share