Innovations Goes Beyond the Wall

Collection of draperies and sheers wins Best of NeoCon 2017 Gold Award

-- Innovations' draperies and sheers complete the room. The award-winning collection of 16 patterns, re-launched and expanded this summer with 80 new colorways, addresses the full range of design needs: solid sheers, dim-out draperies, textures and large-scale designs."Our draperies and sheers are the perfect complement to our wallcovering;with both, Innovations offers solutions for the complete vertical plane," says VP of Sales Michael Freedman. The textiles are all fire-retardant, woven with combinations of FR polyester and Trevira CS; and most are double-width, up to 130 inches wide for floor-to-ceiling installations.The comprehensive collection launched at NeoCon and was recognized with the Best of NeoCon 2017 Gold Award for product excellence.A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has been creating unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New York City, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the vertical surface—wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level of personal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.