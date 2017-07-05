News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Innovations Goes Beyond the Wall
Collection of draperies and sheers wins Best of NeoCon 2017 Gold Award
"Our draperies and sheers are the perfect complement to our wallcovering;
The comprehensive collection launched at NeoCon and was recognized with the Best of NeoCon 2017 Gold Award for product excellence.
About Innovations:
A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has been creating unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New York City, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the vertical surface—wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level of personal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.
https://www.innovationsusa.com/
Contact
Kate Tucker
***@innovationsusa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse