Transition Radio - Exploring the World of Change
Melissa Dawn to Share 5 Steps to Attract Your Soulmate on the Transition Radio Show with Paula Shaw & Ken D. Foster
Transition Radio (http://transitionradioshow.com/)
Melissa Dawn will talk about her new book, "I Attract What I Am - Transforming Failures Into An Orgasmically Joyful Life & Business." In her debut book, she shares her personal journey of creating a successful and truly meaningful life and business that is heart-led and joy-inspired following two divorces and leaving her VP of Marketing position as a single mother.
During the interview Melissa will share with listeners:
• 5 essential steps to attracting your soulmate
• Amazing tips to becoming the CEO of Your Life
Melissa's book is set to launch later this month, but those who pre-order will receive a bonus gift of the first four modules of Melissa's online coaching program, The CEO of Your Life and Business Course. The full course is a step-by-step program to help you create a life and business that is true to you and that you are excited to wake up to. Melissa will share more details of what this means and how to get the pre-order bonus on the show.
Melissa Dawn is an expert at inspiring and teaching professionals and business owners how to identify their purpose and unique value, and infuse it into all that they do. Using and implementing her step-by-step key strategies, she guides them to discover more confidence and the freedom to live an orgasmically joyful life and business. You can find more information on her website, https://ceoofyour.life/
