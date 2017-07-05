 
July 2017





Transition Radio - Exploring the World of Change

Melissa Dawn to Share 5 Steps to Attract Your Soulmate on the Transition Radio Show with Paula Shaw & Ken D. Foster
 
 
SAN DIEGO - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Melissa Dawn, Founder & Coach of CEO of Your Life, author and inspirational speaker will be the first international guest on Transition Radio with Paula Shaw and Ken D. Foster, Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 on AM 1170 The Answer, at 7 PM PST and across the country on July 13th on the syndicated network amfm247. You can also tune in online (http://transitionradioshow.com/the-show/).

Transition Radio (http://transitionradioshow.com/) brings listeners information, strategies and tools to move through life transitions smoothly while learning the life lessons along the way. Shows feature expert guests in the fields of science, wealth, health, love, romance, lifestyle, spirituality, personal growth and current topics, which empower listeners to make wise choices and evolve their lives. Hosts Paula Shaw and Ken D. Foster are both nationally recognized leaders in personal growth themselves.

Melissa Dawn will talk about her new book, "I Attract What I Am - Transforming Failures Into An Orgasmically Joyful Life & Business." In her debut book, she shares her personal journey of creating a successful and truly meaningful life and business that is heart-led and joy-inspired following two divorces and leaving her VP of Marketing position as a single mother.

During the interview Melissa will share with listeners:

• 5 essential steps to attracting your soulmate
• Amazing tips to becoming the CEO of Your Life

Melissa's book is set to launch later this month, but those who pre-order will receive a bonus gift of the first four modules of Melissa's online coaching program, The CEO of Your Life and Business Course. The full course is a step-by-step program to help you create a life and business that is true to you and that you are excited to wake up to. Melissa will share more details of what this means and how to get the pre-order bonus on the show.

Melissa Dawn is an expert at inspiring and teaching professionals and business owners how to identify their purpose and unique value, and infuse it into all that they do. Using and implementing her step-by-step key strategies, she guides them to discover more confidence and the freedom to live an orgasmically joyful life and business. You can find more information on her website, https://ceoofyour.life/

