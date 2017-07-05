News By Tag
MEMSIC MDP200 Pressure Sensor for Medical, Automotive and Industrial Applications
MEMSIC MDP 200 bi-directional differential pressure sensors are perfect for a wide range of medical, automotive & industrial applications. MEMSIC's ultra-sensitive MEMs thermal technology enables the new MDP200 to detect minute flow changes
High Performance, Low Cost, Bi-Directional Differential Pressure Sensor – RoHS & REACH compliant
New differential pressure sensor is based upon the unique and proven MEMS Thermal Accelerometer Platform
MEMSIC Inc., a leading sensing solutions provider, today announced the launch of its MDP200 Bi-Directional Differential Pressure Sensor for CPAP, breath detection, room pressure, damper control, flow hood, fume hood, filter monitoring and other applications where ultra-low differential pressure performance is required.
Currently sampling, this industry leading pressure sensor will be shipping in commercial quantities by the end of this year.
Leveraging its highly successful thermal accelerometer technology and experience in consumer electronics, MEMSIC will be offering a high-performance differential pressure sensor for medical, HVAC and other applications where competitively priced, highly reliable and ultra-low pressure performance is required.
The new MDP200 new pressure sensor is based upon MEMSIC's highly advanced and successful MEMS thermal accelerometer platform, with hundreds of millions of units successfully shipped into a diverse variety of real world automotive and consumer applications. This ultra-sensitive MEMs thermal technology enables the new MDP200 to detect minute changes in flow induced by differential pressure. The suspended bridge microstructure inside the MDP200 allows it to reliably detect pressure changes from a range of 0.016 Pascal to 500 Pascal.
"No diaphragm type sensor can achieve this level of performance,"
More details and the data sheet are available at http://www.memsic.com/
ABOUT MEMSIC
MEMSIC Inc., headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, provides advanced semiconductor sensors and multi-sensor system solutions based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and sophisticated integration technologies in both the IC level and module level. MEMSIC's unique and proprietary approach combines leading-edge sensor technologies, such as magnetic sensors and accelerometers, with mixed-signal processing circuitry to produce reliable, high quality, cost-effective solutions for the mobile phone, automotive, consumer, industrial and general aviation markets.
