Researchers Describe Novel Reporter Proteins for Tracking Long Term Expression of Therapeutic Genes
R. Scott McIvor and coauthors from University of Minnesota, and Discovery Genomics, Minneapolis, MN, In the article entitled "Transgene Expression in Dogs After Liver-Directed Hydrodynamic Delivery of Sleeping Beauty Transposons Using Balloon Catheters (http://online.liebertpub.com/
Additional research from R. Scott McIvor's laboratory at the University of Minnesota and Discovery Genomics showed the presence of a reporter protein in the blood of immunosuppressed dogs' blood for up to 5.5 months after infusion, compared to up to 6 weeks in the previous study in dogs not treated with an immunosuppressive agent. In the article "Prolonged Expression of Secreted Enzymes in Dogs after Liver-Directed Delivery of Sleeping Beauty Transposons:
"The work from the McIvor lab has combined the excellent safety and high capacity of non-viral systems, with the durability created by transposon-mediated integration,"
Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institutes of Health under Award Numbers R44 HL072539, R41 DK081249, and R01 DK082516. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
Human Gene Therapy, the Official Journal of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, British Society for Gene and Cell Therapy, French Society of Cell and Gene Therapy, German Society of Gene Therapy, and five other gene therapy societies, is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly in print and online. Led by Editor-in-Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Human Gene Therapy presents reports on the transfer and expression of genes in mammals, including humans. Related topics include improvements in vector development, delivery systems, and animal models, particularly in the areas of cancer, heart disease, viral disease, genetic disease, and neurological disease, as well as ethical, legal, and regulatory issues related to the gene transfer in humans.
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/
