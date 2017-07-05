Testing if an eUICC Profile Works as Intended

New SIMalliance Test Bench

-- COMPRION releases test bench for new SIMalliance eUICC profile package test specificationCOMPRION offers a new test bench that contains all tests from the SIMalliance "eUICC Profile Package: Interoperable Format Test Specification, Version 2.1". These tests check if the eUICC is able to interpret a profile in M2M and consumer devices environments correctly. Especially eUICC manufacturers and MNOs that use embedded UICCs have a strong interest that the cards support profiles according to the new SIMalliance specification. Interoperability and compliance of all involved components is the basis of successful eUICC ecosystems.Andras Talas, Technical Consultant at COMPRION, and leader of the SIMalliance eUICC test subgroup responsible for the test specification, explains: "The test specification proves the card's compliance to the SIMalliance "eUICC Profile Package: Interoperable Format Technical Specification". The test cases prove the card's capability to handle a profile correctly for example, by checking the successful creation of the file system or the loading and installation of an application. The test bench covers mainly nominal cases and a few error cases (the eUICC reports an error due to incorrectly specified profiles).Hervé Pierre, SIMalliance Chairman, comments: "The availability of tools based on SIMalliance's eUICC Profile Package Specification and the associated test specification, like this one from COMPRION, confirm the stability of this technology which will be integral to supporting the enablement of remote SIM provisioning in future consumer and M2M deployments across myriad sectors and use cases."The new SIMalliance eUICC Profile Package Test Bench is immediately available with COMPRION Connectivity Test Center R3.0. Integrated views for comprehensive monitoring and logging (RSP M2M View and RSP Consumer Devices View) allow displaying the testing steps and results in a very detailed way and thus help to analyze and resolve problems.