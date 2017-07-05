News By Tag
DOGFIGHT Takes On PTSD, Toxic Masculinity and the Meaning of Beauty
"Fector is the youngest character of them all," Taylor said, "and is very ignorant in an innocent way, while also being kind of slower than the other guys. To me, the show is about finding the best out of bad situations, while also finding yourself. Along with that I think it deals with internal conflict in a very big way."
According to Taylor, audiences should see Dogfight "because it's one of those shows that genuinely changes your outlook. Plus," he added, "the show has absolutely amazing music and dialogue."
Ricco Machado-Torres plays Gibbs.
"My character," Machado-Torres said, "is a marine who participates in the Dogfight. The play," he continued, "is a unique look into PTSD, toxic masculinity and what it means to be beautiful. The music is challenging and getting the harmonies right adds a layer of beauty that blends with some of the darker themes of the show," he said.
Machado-Torres was recently seen on the Brelby stage as Chip in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. He said he is "extremely grateful to be riveted by this all-star cast night in and night out during rehearsals. Being a part of the first cast to perform it in Arizona is such a special experience."
It's November 21, 1963. On the eve of their deployment to a small but growing conflict in Southeast Asia, three young Marines set out for one final boys' night of debauchery, partying and maybe a little trouble. But when Corporal Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, an awkward and idealistic waitress he enlists to win a cruel bet with his fellow recruits, she rewrites the rules of the game and teaches him the power of love and compassion.
Dogfight, with music and lyrics by 2017 Tony Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and book by Peter Duchan is based on the Warner Bros. film and screenplay by Bob Comfort.
Dogfight opens July 14 at 7:30pm. Subsequent performances are July 15, 21-22, 28-29, August 4-5 at 7:30pm and July 16, 23, 30 at 2PM.
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
Tickets are available by visiting the official website, brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Admission is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
