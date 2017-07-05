Delhi based footwear brand Shumael goes online

Contact

-- Delhi based footwear brand, Shumael has launched their ecommerce website, shumael.com through which they are selling in the men's footwear targeting India's younger population in the age bracket of between 18 and 28 years.Shumael started selling online through different marketplaces in 2015 such as Snapdeal, Flipkart, and Amazon, etc. Since then, the company had faced many challenges including unfavorable terms of payments, rises in marketplace fees, unnecessary courier returns, etc.To overcome all these, company decided to open their own online store. They also reasoned that selling in these marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, was like sleeping with the enemy since they are also competitors."It will take some time to pick up on our own portal but in the long run it's a win-win situation for us," says Tuffel Ahmed, the founder of Shumael. "Online shopping is growing everyday and there is piece of it for other players as well."Shumael is known for their modern, trendy, low priced, quality shoes.