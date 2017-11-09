 

UK MoD to present Ministerial Address at Global MilSatCom 2017

 
375 X 375 GMSC
LONDON, England - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group has recently announced that Ms Harriett Baldwin MP, the UK's Minister for Defence Procurement, has confirmed participation at the 19th Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition in London this November.

Ms Baldwin returns to open Global MilSatCom 2017 after speaking at the show last year, and will provide the conference with an exclusive Ministerial Address on Day One. Her session will be followed by a host nation address presented by Air Commodore Nick Hay of the UK MoD's HQ Joint Forces Command.

More details can be found on the event website at www.globalmilsatcom.com.

Alia Malick, Director of SMi Group's MilSatCom portfolio of events says, "Yet again, we are very proud to have the UK Ministry of Defence supporting Global MilSatCom, as we at SMi continue to aim to give our audience access to a high level of experts and decision makers within the satcom industry. This level of participation will further establish the show as the must-attend event for satellite professionals. Again, we would like to thank the UK MoD for their continued support."

SMi Group's Global MilSatCom 2017, which takes place on 7-9 November 2017 will bring together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark, and learn about the latest developments and issues in SatCom technology.Key themes will include the GovSatCom initiative, the Wideband Analysis of Alternatives, satcom-on-the-move, addressing commercial challenges, and updates on future military capabilities.

Some of the esteemed speakers this year will include a high calibre of military representatives from nations including Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Nigeria, New Zealand, Spain, UK and USA.

The event will also see the presence of senior decision makers within the industry including SES, Airbus, Advantech Wireless, Aerospace Corporation, Boeing, ComTech, Cubic|GATR Technologies, ETL Systems, Eutelsat, GovSat, Hughes, Inmarsat, Inster, Intelsat, Kratos, L3 Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Newtec, Raytheon, Scisys, Thales, Unique Broadband Systems, ViaSat, XTAR and more.

The full roster of speakers and exhibitors for Global MilSatCom 2017 can be found on the event website.

Those interested in attending are advised to register on www.globalmilsatcom.com, or contact SMi Group to secure participation.

19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

End
