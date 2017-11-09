Country(s)
UK MoD to present Ministerial Address at Global MilSatCom 2017
Ms Baldwin returns to open Global MilSatCom 2017 after speaking at the show last year, and will provide the conference with an exclusive Ministerial Address on Day One. Her session will be followed by a host nation address presented by Air Commodore Nick Hay of the UK MoD's HQ Joint Forces Command.
Alia Malick, Director of SMi Group's MilSatCom portfolio of events says, "Yet again, we are very proud to have the UK Ministry of Defence supporting Global MilSatCom, as we at SMi continue to aim to give our audience access to a high level of experts and decision makers within the satcom industry. This level of participation will further establish the show as the must-attend event for satellite professionals. Again, we would like to thank the UK MoD for their continued support."
SMi Group's Global MilSatCom 2017, which takes place on 7-9 November 2017 will bring together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark, and learn about the latest developments and issues in SatCom technology.Key themes will include the GovSatCom initiative, the Wideband Analysis of Alternatives
Some of the esteemed speakers this year will include a high calibre of military representatives from nations including Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Nigeria, New Zealand, Spain, UK and USA.
The event will also see the presence of senior decision makers within the industry including SES, Airbus, Advantech Wireless, Aerospace Corporation, Boeing, ComTech, Cubic|GATR Technologies, ETL Systems, Eutelsat, GovSat, Hughes, Inmarsat, Inster, Intelsat, Kratos, L3 Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Newtec, Raytheon, Scisys, Thales, Unique Broadband Systems, ViaSat, XTAR and more.
19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
