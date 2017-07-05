News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Heroes vs Villains: Rise of Nervo (HV) alpha released!
Tatum Games is a developer and publisher of mobile games, focusing on bringing innovation and imagination to life! Our alpha release is open and we want everyone to join! Send it to your cousins, friends and your grandma! Welcome everyone to play!
For those in need of a CCG that is bound to expel all other competitors on the market, then this is the game for you! Tatum Games is announcing today, the first Alpha release of Heroes vs Villains: Rise of Nervo (HV).
We're excited to announce that we are currently accepting alpha testers for HV on Android devices (iOS coming soon). Below are the instructions to join and download the alpha. (LINKS ARE BELOW)
• Click this link to join the beta testing program.
• Join the testing Program
• Once you are a tester, it can take up to an hour to reflect in your play store app
• Go to the following link on your phone or computer to install the game
• Install Heroes vs Villains: Rise of Nervo (HV)
• Send us constructive criticism. Email the developers directly at feedback@tatumgames.com
• Report any bugs that you find. Email the developers directly at feedback@tatumgames.com
• Try to play the product as you would if it were in its completed form to the best of your abilities. In-app purchases will NOT charge you. So, feel free to test this feature as well.
• If you are a DEVELOPER, ARTIST, ANIMATOR and/or WRITER and would like to contribute to this project please email leonard.tatum@
• Have fun!
Alpha setup links
• Join the testing Program (https://play.google.com/
• Once you are a tester, it can take up to an hour to reflect in your play store app
• Go to the following link on your phone or computer to install the game
• Install Heroes vs Villains: Rise of Nervo (HV) (https://play.google.com/
Gameplay
• Battle to save the world
• Join or create a guild
• Start a War
• Start a Raid
• Chat & collaborate in your guild
• Accept & Promote team members
• Create squads to defeat your enemies
• Earn Coins
• Collects cards
• Level up
• Reach achievements
• Defend the universe!
About Tatum Games
Tatum Games is a developer and publisher of mobile games, focusing on bringing innovation and imagination to life! The approach this organization has adopted for developing our gaming products is to collaborate with our customers and the gaming community. We chose development of gaming products to be our profession and developing high quality mobile games as our greatest passion. As much as we trust you with encouraging ideas and expressing your views concerning our products, we want you to trust that we are solely present to provide the best mobile gaming experience possible. Help Tatum Games bring your innovation and imagination to life. Visit us at www.tatumgames.com. Watch our videos or connect with us on Twitter at @TatumGames or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Google+.
Contact
Jordan
jordan.lindsey@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse