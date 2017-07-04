 
News By Tag
* Language
* Translation
* Learning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


EarthFluent - Free, Open-Source, Online Language-Learning Tool

EarthFluent.com : New, open-source, free, online language-learning tool, with thousands of lessons and quizzes in a dozen languages.
 
BOSTON - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Social Learning: You can comment on lessons or languages or words, and you may also like or dislike them.  Join the conversation with the others.

Fresh Content: Images used in lessons are from image search engines, so this means fresh, more amusing content.  The gallery of images for "cow" contains a cow wearing a blond wig.

Accurate Audio: Audio is provided by the well-supported, regularly-updated Chrome Voice-Synth module.  But all you need to run it is the Chrome browser.

Free: Thousands of lessons, but not one penny is required.  Learn in Spanish, French, Italian, German, Japanese, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, or Korean.

Open Source: Developed openly by the Community, under the title of the GreenGluon CMS, on GitHub.  Want a new feature?  You can make it yourself.

No financial costs, no signup required, no ads, no software installs -- pick your language, pick a lesson, and learn!

All freely available here : http://www.earthfluent.com/

Contact
Contact: Olmo Stovinsk
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Language, Translation, Learning
Industry:Education
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share