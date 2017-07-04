EarthFluent - Free, Open-Source, Online Language-Learning Tool

EarthFluent.com : New, open-source, free, online language-learning tool, with thousands of lessons and quizzes in a dozen languages.

Contact: Olmo Stovinsk

***@gmail.com Contact: Olmo Stovinsk

-- Social Learning: You can comment on lessons or languages or words, and you may also like or dislike them. Join the conversation with the others.Fresh Content: Images used in lessons are from image search engines, so this means fresh, more amusing content. The gallery of images for "cow" contains a cow wearing a blond wig.Accurate Audio: Audio is provided by the well-supported, regularly-updated Chrome Voice-Synth module. But all you need to run it is the Chrome browser.Free: Thousands of lessons, but not one penny is required. Learn in Spanish, French, Italian, German, Japanese, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, or Korean.Open Source: Developed openly by the Community, under the title of the GreenGluon CMS, on GitHub. Want a new feature? You can make it yourself.No financial costs, no signup required, no ads, no software installs -- pick your language, pick a lesson, and learn!All freely available here : http://www.earthfluent.com/