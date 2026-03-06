Caribbean Bridal Expo 2026, the largest Bridal Expo in Puerto Rico

Caribbean Bridal Expo, the largest bridal fair in Puerto Rico, will take place at the Puerto Rico Convention Center

By: Caribbean Bridal Expo

Contact

Marili de la Puebla

***@mdelapuebla.com Marili de la Puebla

End

-- Puerto Rico is preparing to welcome the new edition of Caribbean Bridal Expo 2026, the largest bridal fair in Puerto Rico, which will take place this coming Sunday, March 22, at the Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico.At this major bridal event, attendees will be able to discover new vendors, explore current trends firsthand, and learn about CaribbeanWed.com, the only digital platform in Puerto Rico that brings together more than 100 vendors in the industry, connecting couples with key resources and tools to plan their celebration from beginning to end.Caribbean Bridal Expo is designed for couples and their families, wedding planners, and anyone who wants to experience up close the creativity and quality of vendors, as well as discover new opportunities to create memorable celebrations. The experience is divided into three main components. The first is a large Exhibitor Hall, staffed by the owners or their representatives, ready to guide attendees, answer questions, share informational materials, and, in many cases, present their products and services on site. A diverse selection of vendors will be present, including bridal, groom, and wedding party fashion, décor, music and entertainment, bakery services, video and photography, among others. There will also be creative experience-based services such as baristas, mixology bars, childcare services, live tattoos, artists and caricaturists, photo booths, 360° experiences, and interactive event stations.Next to this area is the space made up of interactive informational Pavilions, where attendees can receive specialized guidance directly from industry professionals. The Pavilions expand the Caribbean Bridal Expo experience by adding spaces designed to guide, educate, and inspire couples as they move forward in their planning process.The Advisory Pavilion offers practical and direct guidance on budgeting, organization, vendor selection, and trends, with the support of wedding planners who help clarify questions and support confident decision-making. The CaribbeanWed.com Pavilion guides couples on how to use the platform to continue their planning after the Expo and helps integrate vendors who are not yet part of the digital directory, strengthening the community and the event's online presence. The Wedding Talks Pavilion features short talks by experts who share key recommendations and current trends for planning a wedding with intention and strategy.The third area, and without a doubt one of the most attractive, will be the CBE Wedding Venues section, where attendees will be able to explore a wide variety of venues across the Island ideal for hosting weddings, from well-known hotels and resorts to haciendas, beachfront spaces, and alternative venues. Couples will be able to evaluate capacity, style, location, and competitive advantages, making it easier to make informed and strategic decisions about one of the most important choices in the planning process.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CaribbeanWed.com and Ticketera.com. To continue your planning, discover vendors, and explore trends, visit CaribbeanWed.com.