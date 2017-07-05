News By Tag
* UPSL
* MLS
* NASL
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
L.A. Wolves FC Crowned Cal South State Cup Champions, Finish Top of the Table in UPSL
L.A. Wolves FC Takes State Cup Final, 4-0, over FC Long Beach on Saturday, Earns UPSL No. 1 Playoff Seed With 4-2 Win over San Nicolas FC on Sunday
L.A. Wolves FC won two games in two days to claim both the Cal South Adult State Cup and also secure the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) Pro Premier Division Western Conference title.
L.A. Wolves FC President/GM Yan Skwara said, "It's a great honor to win the Cal South State Cup while at the same time also securing the UPSL Supporters' Shield. Both games this past weekend were a great barometer of where this club is going in the future. It's clearly been a cumulative effort from the players and the coaches to the staff and sponsors. With the UPSL Playoffs now getting ready to begin this weekend and USASA National Amateur Cup in Wisconsin still ahead of us in August, this is a busy time for the club but we want to stick to our winning ways and bring home some more hardware for our fans."
L.A. Wolves FC defeated FC Long Beach, 4-0, on Saturday, July 8, in the Cal South Adult State Cup Championship Game at California State University, Fullerton's Titan Stadium.
Miguel Sanchez and Lucas Scaglia scored second-half goals in the victory, the club's first Cal South Adult State Cup championship victory.
This title, in addition to our USASA Region IV title from earlier this summer, has put L.A. Wolves FC in elite company," Skwara said.
Chuck Pitts had two goals as L.A. Wolves defeated San Nicolas FC, 4-2, on Sunday, July 9, in the UPSL Pro Premier Division Western Conference regular-season finale at Lake Forest Sports Park.
The victory earns L.A. Wolves FC (16-1-0 in UPSL) the No. 1 seed in the upcoming UPSL Pro Premier Division Western Conference playoffs.
The club, which has won 25 of 27 games across all competitions in 2017, next plays PSC Football Club in a Pro Premier Division Western Conference semifinal playoff game at Lake Forest Sports Park (28000 Rancho Pkwy, Lake Forest, CA 92630) at 7 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 16.
L.A. Wolves FC
L.A. Wolves FC are an American Soccer (https://en.wikipedia.org/
L.A. Wolves FC are a charter member for the UPSL (United Premier Soccer League) and compete in the Western Division. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.
In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
info@lawolves.com
www.lawolves.com
Direct: (310) 415-5691
www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @lawolvesfc
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
upslcommunications@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse