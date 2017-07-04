 
California Series Models Open in Fresno at Blossom Hill on Saturday, July 22

 
 
The California Series will be modeled at Blossom Hill on Saturday, July 22.
FRESNO, Calif. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to invite prospective homeshoppers to the model Grand Opening event for their new community, Blossom Hill. The event will take place on Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This community offers the California Series of floorplans and will debut two fully decorated model homes from the series for the first time in Fresno. Attendees who RSVP will also receive a special gift at the event!

"We're so excited to showcase these beautiful model homes at our Grand Opening," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "These are some of our most popular floorplans and we can't wait to show them to the city of Fresno."

Lennar's California Series features four all-new plans with Spanish mission-inspired exterior detailing and free flowing interior spaces.  All of these plans are single-story and range in size from approximately 1,580 to 2,171 square feet, offering up to four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two-bay garages.

Thanks to Lennar's Everything's Included® package, every home at Blossom Hill comes with stylish interior features and cutting-edge smart home technology! Among these features, homeowners will enjoy smart home entry with Bluetooth lock security, programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi enabled sprinkler systems. Designer selected interior features include granite kitchen countertops and backsplashes, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and so much more!

RSVP for the event by visiting the Lennar Central California Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Lennar.CentralValleyCA?business_...).

The event will take place at the Blossom Hill Welcome Home Center, located at Armstrong and Church streets in Fresno. For more information visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/fresno-centra....

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Source:
