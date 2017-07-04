News By Tag
California Series Models Open in Fresno at Blossom Hill on Saturday, July 22
"We're so excited to showcase these beautiful model homes at our Grand Opening," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "These are some of our most popular floorplans and we can't wait to show them to the city of Fresno."
Lennar's California Series features four all-new plans with Spanish mission-inspired exterior detailing and free flowing interior spaces. All of these plans are single-story and range in size from approximately 1,580 to 2,171 square feet, offering up to four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two-bay garages.
Thanks to Lennar's Everything's Included® package, every home at Blossom Hill comes with stylish interior features and cutting-edge smart home technology! Among these features, homeowners will enjoy smart home entry with Bluetooth lock security, programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi enabled sprinkler systems. Designer selected interior features include granite kitchen countertops and backsplashes, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and so much more!
RSVP for the event by visiting the Lennar Central California Facebook page
The event will take place at the Blossom Hill Welcome Home Center, located at Armstrong and Church streets in Fresno.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
