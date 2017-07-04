 
Industry News





Adjacent Solutions Expands its Footprint and Oracle Service Offerings with Acquisition of DBAK

 
 
RICHARDSON, Texas - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Adjacent Solutions, a leading Oracle consulting and product development firm based in Texas, recently completed the final stages of acquiring DBA Knowledge, Inc., otherwise known as DBAK. The Denver-based Oracle professional consulting services company will join Adjacent Solutions' expanding footprint, strengthening its service offerings and capabilities globally.

Founded in 2005, DBAK has grown into a full-service Oracle consulting firm with a substantial Oracle licensing and advisory offering as well as an industry leading database consulting practice. By combining, both companies' existing customers will have access to additional specialized Oracle services, resources, and knowledge that will compete with global consulting firms. Adjacent Solutions will not only solidify its hold on the Oracle services sector, but also further expand its target market through DBAK's Oracle license resell and advisory capabilities.

"The combination of DBAK and Adjacent Solutions will provide vast opportunities to further honor our commitment to better serve our clients, grow our business and enhance career opportunities for our employees," said Ed Hut, Co-Founder of DBAK. "My counterpart, Frank Bommarito and the entire DBAK team are looking forward to joining Adjacent Solutions."

"After working with the DBAK team for the past couple of years, we are very excited to be adding their experienced team to Adjacent Solutions. Early on, the synergies between Adjacent and DBAK were obvious so when the opportunity presented itself for us to join forces, the decision was easy." Said Jonathan Coreil, CEO of Adjacent Solutions.  "What Ed and Frank have done, along with the entire DBAK team, fits into the culture and service quality that our customers value. Through this acquisition, we will be expanding our service offerings as well as strengthening our commitment to keeping Oracle related jobs here in the US."

The acquisition will combine teams of senior level consultants who are uniquely positioned to deliver a range of services that bring the business and technology side of organizations together resulting in growth opportunities.

http://adjacentsolutions.com/

Adjacent Solutions is an Oracle consulting and product development firm dedicated to partnering with companies to utilize their technology investment; enabling them to focus on their business needs and growth objectives by creating innovative solutions that are proven, flexible and cost effective. Based out of Richardson, Texas, Adjacent Solutions has successfully provided IT solution offerings to companies nationally and globally. Placing an emphasis on customer service and meaningful business relationships, Adjacent Solution's team of seasoned functional consultants, certified DBA's and technical staff work cohesively with organizations to deliver results.

Media Contact

Kelly Lemon

Adjacent Solutions

469.998.4500

klemon@adjacentsolutions.com

http://www.adjacentsolutions.com

Media Contact
Kelly Lemon, Adjacent Solutions
469-998-4500
***@adjacentsolutions.com
