Leading UK Web Solutions Provider Warren Phillips Web Design Has Become Manchester Digital HYDE, England - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Warren Phillips has become well known as one of the UK's best value web design and hosting providers. He has now launched a new brand – Manchester Digital – which is ready to offer the same great UK based hosting and support combined with web design that gives SMEs and start-up website owners an edge.



Manchester, England – July 10th 2017 – It is well known to most people with an online presence that the functionality and reliability of a website is absolutely key to winning visitors and providing the best service. Professional, innovative and responsive web design is something that can boost the traffic and reputation of any company or site.



Warren Phillips has been in business in the North West of England for a long time now, and has helped plenty of new blogs and business websites find a design that represents them at their best, as well as giving their customers the kind of functionality that helps them to stay engaged. Now, Warren Phillips has transformed his web design company into the full web solutions provider Manchester Digital, and is able to offer full end to end design, hosting, maintenance and support to new clients.



A Great Value Solution for UK Businesses and Sites



Many people look to separate companies when they want



In effect, Manchester Digital aims to offer a great value solution that can get your new site online quickly and effortlessly, and then support it no matter what shape your business begins to take. With Warren Phillips' years of experience in designing and managing successful sites, Manchester Digital can help a new venture get off the ground, or improve the web presence of existing SMEs looking toward expansion.



Full UK Based Support



Manchester Digital has purpose built infrastructure designed to offer the best in uptime and scalability at the most cost effective prices, yet can also offer the assurance of UK based customer service – something that many UK business owners and webmasters value strongly. 24/7 support via whatever means you prefer from email and online help to phone service means that you will always get the response you need. When it comes to something as mission critical as your website, Warren Phillips and Manchester Digital understand that you need to be able to talk to a real person who can help as quickly as possible if you need technical or account support.



Manchester Digital is more than just a rebrand of Warren Phillips Web Design, but is a bigger, better solution backed by the same excellent design services Warren has been providing his clients for years.



