AmpliVox Sound Systems Enhance Events for Community Historical Society
New sound system will support Northbrook Historical Society's public and private events.
The Historical Society serves the Northbrook Community with a range of programs throughout the year. Hundreds of guests attend the outdoor "Shermerfest"
"It was something we had wanted to buy for years and years," said Society representative Judy Hughes. "With the Rotary Club's help and the potential for weddings in the Heritage Center, we knew this was the time."
The offer of assistance from Rotary was complemented by a generous discount from AmpliVox, allowing the Historical Society to purchase an SW915 Digital Audio Travel Partner Portable PA with an S1297 Companion speaker. The compact and powerful sound system, which moves easily on wheels with a luggage-style handle, sets up anywhere in moments. It can be run on AC power or rechargeable batteries, and offers Bluetooth® streaming to play music from any handheld device.
The new sound equipment was first put into service at the dedication of a memorial bench outside the Heritage Center, where more than a hundred residents attended to honor a beloved mail carrier who had passed away. In the coming months, the equipment will be loaned to the Rotary Club for announcements at their annual July 4th Rubber Duck Race; will welcome guests to an Open House for the Heritage Center; will improve communication at the autumn Shermerfest event; and will enhance wedding ceremonies, group meetings, and a wide variety of other functions.
"We are delighted to support our hometown organizations like the Northbrook Historical Society," noted Don Roth, AmpliVox CEO. "We know that excellent sound equipment is an absolute necessity for all the educational and social events that they host. AmpliVox is proud to be part of a community that comes together to celebrate its shared history."
For more information about the Northbrook Historical Society, visit http://NorthbrookHistory.org.
About AmpliVox
AmpliVox ® Sound Systems products are predominantly made in the USA, meet stringent CE standards, and come with a warranty up to 12 years. AmpliVox ® Sound Systems offers an extensive range of superior quality, simple to operate, and reliable electronics, including our new integrated multi-media furniture line, to provide maximum satisfaction and ensure a crystal clear message. AmpliVox was named Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in recognition of its outstanding company values. AmpliVox products are compliant with the California Environmental Protection Agency Air Resources Board (CARB) and our PA systems and lecterns are manufactured to be RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substance) and WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Compliant. Visit http://www.ampli.com for more information.
